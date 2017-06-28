 
Industry News





Retail Secure Providing Safe and Secured High Spread Browsing In Ireland

Retail Secure is a leading IT solutions in the Ireland, is providing legally compliant guest WIFI services in the Ireland.
 
 
SHEFFIELD, British IOT - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Retail Secure is a leading IT solutions in the Ireland, is providing legally compliant guest WIFI services in the Ireland.

From the last few years there were many cases reported of internet crimes not only in UK, but also in Ireland It seems to be very easy for the cyber hackers and criminals to breach the data from customers' gadgets through a non-secured or non-legally complaint WIFI connection.

Retail Secure is now offering a one stop solution with the most trusted and reliable legally complaint WIFI services. The guest WIFI by Retail Secure ensures 100% safety of the customer's data and prevents it from getting hacked by the intruders and cyber criminals.

These days the demand of the internet in Ireland is rising high every moment. As the number of internet users is increasing constantly in the country, there is been need of more legally compliant WIFI in Ireland.  The concept of guest WIFI is now new to the country, but n\the biggest concern using a free WIFI connection is its safety and security.

There are many retail shops and offline stores in Ireland that are expanding their businesses outside the UK and seeking for more business opportunities. As the country is progressing fast and because of the better economic stability many new retailers and merchants are now established in the Ireland. Ireland is famous for dairy products and some hand made goods. The Irish hand craft is quite popular all over the world and there are many people in the Ireland whose live hood depends on the handcrafts.

Features of Retail Secure WIFI Service:

•    Compliance
•    Return on investment
•    Customer support
•    Reliable
•    Feature-rich
•    Affordable

Legally Compliant Guest Wi-Fi

You can also make the most of other exciting features, such as social login and customised landing pages. You will have all of this while having complete peace of mind, as our solution is 100 per cent compliant with all applicable legislation, including the Digital Economy Act and the Data Protection Acts.

For more information visit  https://ireland.retailsecure.co.uk/

About Retail Secure:

Retail Secure has been in the payments and communications business for over 25 years, working for banks, telecommunications and managed network solutions companies. Retail Secure is committed to provide simple, cost effective managed network security solutions to SMB's whilst helping achieve PCI DSS and guest WI-FI compliance.

