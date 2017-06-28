News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nexans Wins 'Data Centre Solution Vendor' Award at the ICT Champion Awards 2017
Nexans was recognised for its innovations that helps build cost effective and efficient next generation Data Centre infrastructure
"Nexans has been at the forefront in bringing in innovative Data Centre solutions that helps reduce costs of operations and provide scalability options for future expansions. Along with our 'Smart Choices for Digital Infrastructure', our cabling solutions have become preferred choices for Data Centre upgrades in the region and receiving this accolade is a proof of the popularity of our solutions," said Tarek Helmy, Regional Director Gulf and Middle East, South & East Africa at Nexans Cabling Solutions.
"This award is very special to us as it is recognition of our efforts in providing continuous innovation in the Data Centre cabling space and a testimony of our team's commitment to providing the highest-level expertise, excellence, customer service and support to our customers and partners," Mr. Helmy added.
Nexans' Data Centre solutions include LANmark copper and fibre cabling that provide a migration path to 10/25/100Gigabit/
The company's LANmark cabling helps minimize Data Centre disruptions, reduces recurring costs and ensures greater continuity for better business vitality. Nexans LANmark-7A and LANmark-8 are designed for scalable and cost-effective high-speed Data Centre applications and helps customers scale up to 25G and 40G Ethernet over copper cabling. Nexans was the first global vendor to offer commercially available Cat 8 cabling solutions in this region.
Nexans' LANmark ENSPACE solutions for Data Centres includes patch panels, cables and connectors which will help Data Centres meet the growing data demands. ENSPACE brings a number of benefits to the end-user by optimising space usage and cable management. With ENSPACE the company can offer end-users a fibre cabling solution that is able to reduce rack space by 50% compared to conventional fibre systems.
"Nexans offers solutions that enable enterprise customers to build and operate an efficient and cost-effective digital infrastructure that will support their growth objectives. Our cabling solutions enable high bandwidth to manage any unprecedented increase in data transmission and at the same time maximises the up-time for Data Centres. Being recognised for our efforts in the Data Centre space is definitely a huge achievement. We look forward to surpassing our clients' expectations with continuous innovation, service and support," Mr. Helmy concluded.
The 5th Integrator ICT Champion Awards selected winners based on an online industry survey that was conducted for over month and included shortlisted nominees in various categories. The awards were hosted by JNS Media International, the publishers of VAR Magazine and The Integrator. Nexans was selected for the 'Data Centre Solutions Vendor of the Year' category for its attractive offerings and deployments for the growing Data Centre market.
For more information visit https://www.nexans.com
Contact
Nexans
***@oakconsulting.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse