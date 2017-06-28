News By Tag
Retail Secure is Now Providing More Advanced PCI Compliance Solutions in the UK
Over the years, UK has become a major hub for the technology adoption and various other technological initiatives.
Although, using technology is a different thing and procuring technology is a different thing. The cyber security and cyber safety has become the biggest concern for the people of UK. In the past few years, the incidents of data breaches and data theft have highly reported in the UK. All these data leaks has not only caused many organization to loose million dollars, but it ha also affected the common user. There are now many people who use their debit or credit cards for making various online and offline money transactions. No body known, the information that they are putting is secured or not.
The one stop solution to these incidents is the PCI compliance and adherence. These programmers normally encode the confidential data of customers through cloning and coding. The expert cyber programmers utilize different propelled strategies and advanced devices for hacking the information from the merchant websites or third party applications.
Retail Secure offers highly sustainable PCI compliance DSS solutions for merchants
Retail Secure is aware of the entire scenario and the importance of PCI compliance for the online merchants. Keeping that in mind they offer host of solutions pertaining to the PCI compliance for merchants.
Retail Secure possess great experience and technical expertise for the smooth implementation and functioning of the PCI system. Over the last few years, Retail Secure has emerged as one of the leading global IT support services that offer end to end PCI compliance solutions for merchants.
For more information visit - https://www.retailsecure.co.uk/
About Retail Secure:
Retail Secure has been in the payments and communications business for over 25 years, working for banks, telecommunications and managed network solutions companies. Retail Secure is committed to provide simple, cost effective managed network security solutions to SMB's whilst helping achieve PCI DSS and guest WI-FI compliance.
Contact
Retail Secure
***@retailsecure.co.uk
