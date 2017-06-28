Perth Software Development Company Reveals the Cost of New Software for your Business

DBS IT Australia is a software development company based in Perth, Western Australia. The company recently discussed the cost of software development for Australian businesses, educating business owners on what they can expect during the development.

--based in. The company recently discussed the cost of software development for Australian businesses, educating business owners on what they can expect during the development process.Many business owners in Australia want to know whether they should be moving away from their legacy systems and developing a custom software solution, and if so, how much they can expect it to cost them.Some small businesses can't yet afford a complete legacy system upgrade, but may be able to take advantage of certain workarounds which allow access to software applications.According to a spokesperson from, the first step is to consider whether your business needs custom software."One of the clearest signs that you're having issues with your current system is when you're dealing with employee frustration. This often occurs when staff are continually, manually reentering the same data through numerous programs, and constantly dealing with software that freezes, has bugs, or slows to a crawl. Another big sign is when you'd like to better serve your customers through the use of certain applications, but these can't be integrated due to the age and structure of your legacy system," the spokesperson said.say that the next step involves the comparison of both off-the-shelf software and a custom software solution. Every business is different and is dealing with unique challenges. While a custom software solution will be tailored to the exact needs of your business, it will also be a more expensive choice, with a greater upfront cost and long-term benefits.With integrated and customised software, all of your programs are working well together, offering you the most efficient and effective tools for running your business. When these systems are all working together, employees only need to enter numbers and data once, and it is easily accessible from all programs. One of the biggest advantages here is that data-sharing, communication, reports, and documents are streamlined, which maximises resources and reduces time.For this reason, says the spokesperson, when comparing costs it's not as simple as looking at the overall price."While it's true that custom software development has a higher upfront cost, business owners should also account for potential savings. One way to do this is to begin looking into all of the wasted time that employees are spending reentering the same information, updating spreadsheets, analysing data, and calling IT when there's a bug. Once you begin adding up this downtime, and then look at the potential for growth with custom software, it's easy to justify a larger cost to begin with, in order to scale more effectively, saving time and money in the future," the spokesperson said.Just like when you're getting a quote for building construction, getting a quote for customsoftware development in Perth or elsewhere can be tricky. Custom solutions vary in both complexity and size.One of the biggest costs centres around how long the development takes. The longer it takes for the development, the more you can expect to be paying for the final cost.Another key consideration is the complexity. This depends on the number of functions you're looking for, and how complex those functions are. The more complex a software solution or application is, the more it will cost.Based on this, if you speak to, they'll be able to give you a realistic quote based on both the time and complexity involved in the project.