DBS IT Australia to Provide New Services to the Printing Industry
Software development and IT company DBS IT Australia has recently announced that it will be offering new development and consulting services to the printing industry.
This is excellent news for print owners and executives, many of whom are frustrated with their current software.
A spokesperson for DBS IT recently commented on the new services, saying "The building of great software is almost like building a nice home. There are numerous layers involved, but the most important aspect is the UX (user experience). The best software development companies ensure that it doesn't require a decoder ring before staff are able to use the software. Most people in the printing industry are busy, and don't have time to consult a manual or undergo massive amounts of training before they begin using the software. We believe that user experience should be the most important consideration when developing any software within this industry."
There are a few things for printers to consider when working with a software development or IT company. The first thing to remember is that it's your job to describe the problem or challenge, instead of simply suggesting the solution.
"If your house had a leak, you wouldn't call the plumber and say 'I think you need to re-route that main water line from upstairs to downstairs.' Instead, you'd simply say 'We've got water leaking above the stove, which is underneath the upstairs shower.'
When software isn't working the way it should, often business owners will begin recommending solutions. It's more important to go into detail about the problem or issue, and explain exactly what it is you'd like solved. This allows the software developers to develop the solution that will best fit your business- and it's usually one you haven't yet considered,"
According to DBS IT, another big consideration is the time it takes for the software to be developed. Rushing the project is unlikely to get great results, since the best software requires extensive testing before it can be released to ensure that there are no bugs. Listen carefully when the software development company tells you how long you can expect the development to take, and don't assume you can speed this up by cutting corners. Not only will this ensure a strained working relationship, but you'll be putting your end result at risk.
It's a much better idea to wait until a slow period before beginning development, and listen carefully to the proposed schedule. It's also smart to look at the reputation of the company you're choosing to develop your software- do they have a reputation for completing projects on time and on budget?
One thing is for sure, the printing industry (like many industries), is ready for customised software solutions. And business owners can achieve the best results by choosing an experienced software development company and then trusting the team to get the job done.
If you're looking for custom software development for your printing business, get in touch with DBS IT today to learn how the team can help.Visit us at https://www.dbsitsoftware.com.au/
