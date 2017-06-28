News By Tag
UPSL National Player Of The Week: Miami Soccer Academy's Livan Vasconcelos
Miami Soccer Academy mid Livan Vasconcelos had two goals and an assist in win
Vasconcelos came in to start the second half and played 45 minutes for Miami Soccer Academy (1-0-1 overall), which moves to the top of the table in the Florida Gold Coast Conference 2017 Spring/Summer Season.
The former Cuban Youth National Team captain and Cuban Men's National Team player, Vasconcelos rebuffed offers from Liga MX clubs to play for Miami Soccer Academy.
The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
WEEK 8 – Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 9 – Lorenzo Vasquez (Real San Jose)
WEEK 10 – Moe Abboushi (Anaheim Legacy FC)
WEEK 11 – Pedro Hernandez (Colorado Springs FC)
WEEK 12 – Marlon Diaz (Magic Valley FC)
WEEK 13 – Alex Dickerson (FC Boulder)
WEEK 14 – Kyle Cunningham (Santa Clarita Storm)
WEEK 15 – Hector Rodriguez (Fort Collins United)
WEEK 16 – Edgar Duran (Las Vegas Mobsters)
WEEK 17 – Jake Rybicki (Sporting AZ FC)
WEEK 18 – Livan Vasconcelos (Miami Soccer Academy)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook
