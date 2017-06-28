News By Tag
Brother Australia announces the launch of the 17th International Quilting Contest
Brother International Australia is proud to announce the launch of its 17th International Quilting Contest.
The search is on for the next quilting champion after Australian quilter, Jill Hessing, was selected as the local and international prize winner of the 16th International Quilting Contest for her quilt titled "Bitter Pill". In addition, a total of six out of eighteen international prize wins were awarded to local Australian quilters in 2015, further cementing Australia's ongoing success in the international contest.
While past years have seen local winners awarded with sewing, embroidery and craft machines, this year Brother are offering an incredible once in a lifetime opportunity to hop onboard a luxurious quilting cruise to Singapore with craft expert and Brother machine user, Michelle Marvig. Valued at over $7,020 AUD, the 16-night cruise on the renowned Ovation of the Seas will see the winner enjoy a luxurious cruise ship experience with sightseeing tours of Brisbane, Darwin, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore all whilst learning quilting techniques from Australia's finest craft experts. Departing from Sydney Harbour, the prize also includes a welcome drinks party followed by 26 quilting workshops led by highly regarded teachers, Michelle Marvig, Sue Daley, Karen Styles, Jane MacDonald and Wendy Williams. Read more about the cruise including dates and inclusions here (https://travelrite.com.au/
The Eco theme, which has been consistent year on year, is inspired by Brother Earth; Brother's commitment to build a sustainable future and protect the environment at large. The contest is open to all quilt-makers in Asia Pacific with participants required to create a 70cm x 70cm original quilt using different methods of construction such as decoration or embroidery and showcase creative, original work.
In addition, the top 10 quilts will join Asia Pacific entries in Tokyo and be part of the International Quilting Contest. A panel of Fashion College and Magazine Experts will judge all entries and award a collective prize pool in excess of $3,700 USD. Great exposure is also on offer as quilts may be used at Brother Events throughout 2017 and 2018 including the Brother booth at the famous Tokyo Quilt Show in 2018.
"Brother's International Quilting Contest is a great platform for Australian quilters to be inspired and recognised for their creation; the entries received are always phenomenal. Last year, 6 stunning quilts submitted by Australia for judging in Tokyo received prizes! We hope that many other Australian quilt-makers get excited and participate in this year's contest" stated Julia Springbett, Marketing Manager, Home Sewing Machines at Brother International Australia.
This year, Brother hopes local chapters of quilting guilds get behind the contest and encourage their members to enter and showcase Australia's formidable quilting talent on the international stage.
About Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd
With over 100 years in operation, Brother International is globally recognised as a brand synonymous with delivering product innovation and customer satisfaction. A specialist in its product lines, Brother is always 'At Your Side,' with its customer first approach in all aspects of business. Brother combines this customer satisfaction and its strong commitment to environmental conservation to manufacture innovative, reliable and practical products in the printing, sewing, imaging and labelling markets.
Brother International Australia was established in 1977 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries, which was founded in 1908 in Japan. With a head office located in Sydney and State offices nationally throughout Australia, Brother has grown from humble beginnings to a diversified multinational corporation.
About Brother Earth
Brother has made a commitment to sustainability and making a positive difference to the environment. Brother Earth is a Brother initiative and aims to build a society that achieves sustainable development by taking responsibility and considering the environmental impact of all aspects of business operations. At Brother Earth, visitors can choose how funds are allocated and see how Brother is contributing to environmental sustainability on a global level. 'Click for the Earth' at www.BrotherEarth.com and Brother will contribute to an environmental conservation project on a consumer's behalf.
Media Contact
Nicole Watson - The Gap Agency
www.gapagency.com.au
+61292640701
***@gapagency.com.au
