Germany Kent's latest wins silver in Literary Classics Youth Media Book Awards

The Thought Provoking Book You Are What You Tweet Wins in the Inspirational and Visionary Category

Contact

Star Stone Press

***@starstonepress.com Star Stone Press

End

-- Within a few short years, Germany Kent has solidified herself as an expert in social media etiquette. As a trusted media resource, Germany has established her name among the powerful authors who have successfully transitioned their book into a movement.The influential social media powerhouse has been quoted as a role model on countless websites and recently had her book sent to the White House to teach the President about social media ethics. The social activist won the silver medal in the inspirational category in the Literary Classics Youth Media Book Awards this year with her best-selling and multiple award-winning book"The competition this year was tremendous and we congratulate all honorees for their outstanding and inspiring work," said Literary Classics. "Selected from entrants around the globe, these distinguished honorees are recognized for their contributions to the craft of writing, illustrating, and publishing exceptional literature for a youth audience. In this highly competitive industry these books represent the foremost in literature in their respective categories."All winners will be invited to attend an awards ceremony formal gala in Rapid City, South Dakota, to be held in conjunction with the Great American Book Festival, Labor Day Weekend, 2017."It is very humbling to be able to reach youth and to influence their bright minds with my voice", says Germany. "It is with great humility that I move forward on this mission to continue to reach teens and empower them. I am truly honored to be recognized among such great authors and I hope the messages continue to motivate others to live their best life."Since its release in 2015,, a step-by-step guide to growing your social media audience and instructional guide on social media ethics, has been met with rave reviews. The nonfiction book is available now in paperback and eBook. Learn more aboutat www.whatyoutweet.com.Literary Classics, an organization dedicated to furthering excellence in literature, takes great pride in its role to help promote classic literature which appeals to youth, while educating and encouraging positive values in the impressionable young minds of future generations. Judging is based upon the criteria set forth by Literary Classics' highly selective awards committee which honors books promoting character, vision, creativity and learning, through content which possesses key elements found in well-crafted literature.The Literary Classics judging committee is comprised of experts with backgrounds in publishing, writing, editing, design, illustration, and book reviewing. To learn more about Literary Classics, visit their website at www.literaryclassicsawards.com.Germany Kent is a #1 best-selling, award-winning inspirational author, activist, celebrity journalist, and an award-winning speaker. Germany writes books that inspire and motivate others to live happier and healthier, dream bigger and prophesize victory over their life. Her long-lasting commitment to spreading inspirational messages of hope and self-empowerment has garnered her praise from people around the world. Her first book,, was a #1 bestseller on Amazon and became the first in a series of Hope books what is now known asSeries. Germany is the recipient of multiple literary awards including a gold medal in the Readers Favorite International Book Awards.