Blue Flowers Org Presents the 2017 Prostate Cancer Care 360™ Summit - The Commerce Club, Sept 15th
A one-day educational event taking place includes a special sneak peek of Blue Child Entertainment's "Silent Killer: Prostate Cancer in African-American Men".
"Atlanta has always been so progressive in the fight against prostate cancer so we are excited to host this event here," said Shavonn Richardson, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Blue Flowers Org.
Hosted at The Commerce Club in downtown Atlanta from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Prostate Cancer Care 360™ Summit will provide educational information and resources for families touched by prostate cancer.
The summit will include a panel discussion, a number of workshops from leaders in their field, networking opportunities, a special evening reception and an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary, "Silent Killer: Prostate Cancer in African-American Men," by Blue Child Entertainment.
The Prostate Cancer Care 360™ Summit has been approved to offer physicians attending the Summit AMA PRA Category 1 credit(s) ™.
The Keynote Speaker is Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley, Pastor Emeritus of Providence Baptist Church in Atlanta, proceeds the keynote luncheon and panel discussion of women and the men in their lives, "Families and Caregivers Corner- This is Our Story."
Speakers Include:
· Jean Bronhomme, MD, MPH, Board Member, Men's Health Network
· Obie Clayton, Ph.D., Director of The Center for Undergraduate Research and Creativity, Clark Atlanta University
· Denise R. Gooch, MD, Radiation Oncologist, 21st Century Oncology, Greenbelt, MD
· Shafiq A. Khan, Ph.D., Director, Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University
· Drew Saelens, MBA, MA, Vice President of Government Affairs and Patient Advocacy, ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer.
The Prostate Cancer 360™ Summit is sponsored by Bayer. Participating partners include representatives from 21st Century Urology, Greenbelt, MD, Clark Atlanta University, Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University, Zero- The End of Prostate Cancer, Men's Health Network, and Men's Health Initiative.
To learn more about the 2017 Blue Flowers Org's Prostate Cancer 360™ Summit and to register, visit https://www.blueflowers.org/
About Blue Flowers Org
"We founded Blue Flowers Org in loving memory of my father, Gilbert Crawford, Sr. who passed away on Oct. 18, 2014, after a 12 year battle with prostate cancer. We are committed to winning the fight against prostate cancer", said Valerie Crawford-Schiele, Co-Founder, and CEO of Blue Flowers Org.
Blue Flowers Org is a national 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization empowering women and the men in their lives against prostate cancer.
For more information, visit http://www.blueflowers.org.
