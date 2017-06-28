News By Tag
BayCoast Bank Promotes Julie Ramos Gagliardi to VP – Corporate Giving and Community Relations
In this role, she oversees the Bank's Corporate Giving program and various financial literacy and education initiatives including Job Shadow Days, Credit for Life Fairs, and Chamber of Commerce Education Committee programs and projects. Gagliardi also represents the Bank in a variety of civic engagements, strategic community partnerships and public relations activities. Prior to her promotion, Gagliardi was Corporate Giving and Community Relations Program Administrator.
Gagliardi graduated from UMass –Dartmouth with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management; she went on to attain her Master of Business Administration from Boston College.
A resident of Somerset, Massachusetts, Gagliardi is active within her community; her numerous volunteer activities include Secretary of the Somerset Berkley Regional School Building Committee, Chairperson of the Somerset Berkley Regional Planning Board, and a member of the Somerset Berkley Regional School Committee, Bristol County Agricultural High School Foundation and the Bristol County Chamber Foundation. She is also an educator with the St. Patrick's Church Faith Formation Program.
In 2012, Gagliardi was the recipient of the Portuguese Heritage Award from the Portuguese American Legislative Caucus at the Massachusetts State House.
BayCoast Bank CEO and President Nicholas M. Christ said, "It gives me great pleasure to announce Julie's promotion; her strong work ethic, outstanding interpersonal skills and focused leadership make her the perfect choice to fill this pivotal role in our organization."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
