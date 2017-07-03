News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing "Unpacking NumPy and pandas", an introductory Python for data science course
Curtis Miller has created and published through Packt Publishing a video course for introductory data science with Python course entitled, "Unpacking NumPy and pandas," available now.
The video course targets data analysis novices, familiar with Python but not with either data analysis in general or using Python for data analysis projects. It introduces viewers to using Python for data analysis with tutorial videos, interactively instructing how to use Python for data analysis with engaging examples.
The course is divided into three sections. The first section sets up a Python data analysis environment using Anaconda, a popular Python data analysis package. Viewers learn how to use Anaconda, Jupyter Notebooks, IPython, MySQL, and other packages.
The next section shows viewers how to use NumPy, one of the most important packages for Python data analysis. Users learn how to create NumPy ndarrays, store data in them, subset data, and perform mathematical calculations with them.
The final section of the course covers the Python package pandas, another key data analysis package. Viewers become familiar with Series and DataFrames, two pandas objects for managing data. In addition to loading, saving, subsetting, and manipulating data in pandas objects, viewers learn how to handle missing data, how pandas indexing works, and how to create visualizations of the contents of DataFrames.
All told, the video course is two hours long. All code examples in the videos are included when the videos are purchased so viewers can run the code along with Curtis Miller (who narrates the videos) and edit them for their personal experimentation.
The video course can be purchased at Packt Publishing's website at: https://www.packtpub.com/
Curtis Miller has written more about the contents of the course along with the potential for future courses and the process of creating the course in an article on his website at: https://ntguardian.wordpress.com/
Contact
Curtis Miller
***@msn.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse