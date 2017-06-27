 
Cool Mintz Mobile App helps local business build their brand and better connect with consumers

Washington, DC-based marketing agency, Cool Mintz announces their new app aimed to help business connect with consumers in a fun and interactive way.
 
 
WASHINGTON - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Local Business can now have a competitive edge with the all new Cool Mintz Mobile App. The aim of the app is to build brand awareness, improve online to offline engagements and to increase overall revenue.

Users of the Cool Mintz app will enjoy the overall ease of use and can access to money-saving coupons, can earn loyalty points from their favorites places to dine, have drinks, travel, have coffee or to read blogs from this device. The Cool Mintz app for consumers is a one-stop opportunity to find what they need, when they need it. Local business can also spare the expense of acquiring the latest marketing trend in Mobile technology, with the support of the highly targeted marketing arm of Cool Mintz Social.

Every company in the Cool Mintz Network will be guaranteed cross-promotion by way of all Cool Mintz social platforms. "Local Business are loosing revenue and business to a competitive social media landscape and often don't have the time, knowledge or the budget needed to implement a strong marketing strategy on their own. That's where Cool Mintz come in..." says Fiona Wright, CEO of Cool Mintz Social. There are a variety of plans and price levels for entrepreneurs, local business, service professionals and international partners.

The Cool Mintz app also has proximity targeting capabilities, also known as geo-fencing, which target shoppers in the area or to compete with their competitors. There's also a reseller program for individuals looking to build a customized mobile apps.

The Cool Mintz app is FREE for users with plans to charge a small fee at a later date.

Check out our video here: https://youtu.be/2hommW5eH8E



Download the APP here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.AppInst...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cool-mintz-marketing-agency/id1250589618?mt=8

Contact
Fiona Wright - CEO/Founder
3013326935
***@coolmintz.com
