West Coast Real Estate Trend's Showing up in Southwest Florida with Flat Charge Realty

FORT MYERS, NAPLES, BONITA, ESTERO, CAPE CORAL FL., Fla.
- July 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- One real estate agency in Southwest Florida is following the real estate trends of the West Coast side of the country. They are offering a flat fee full service business model which saves home sellers thousands in commission. Flat Charge Realty is now serving Lee and Collier counties with plans to expand into North and East areas of Florida in the near future. Flat Charge Realty charges a low flat fee while still providing all the full service of traditional agencies. The President of the Company Steven Ricciardi who has been a real estate broker for more than 20 years says " We are following the trends that are taking place in California right now because they seem to traditionally be ahead of our area by a good many years. It only makes since, take the cell phone for example, in the 80's they cost around the consumer around three thousand dollars and real estate commission was 6 to 7 percent and because of advancements in technology over the years you can now sign up for a new service and get a cellular phone for free and yet real estate commission is still the same. Kind of ironic since real estate agents use a cell phone 90 percent of the time. You also have to take in the account that home prices in the 80's have gone up 1.79 times what they were in the 80's and that's a National Association of Realtors statistic" says Steven. " At Flat Charge Realty, our mission is to give the highest level of service to our clients in Southwest Florida while we bring down the high cost of selling a home and pass those savings back to our clients. Flat Charge Realty can be reached at 239-935-5558 or at their website https://www.flatchargerealty.com