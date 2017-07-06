Street Art Revolution at Norton Museum's 'Art After Dark'

Street art revolution brings hip hop counter culture to Norton Museum's 'Art After Dark'

Caron Bowman

Caron Bowman

-- Date of Event: Thursday, July 6, 2017Time: 5:00 pm –9:00pmFree and open to the publicStreet Art Revolution a mural arts collective initiative will debut at the Norton Museum aided by The Downtown Development Authority , Arts and Entertainment District , Do you Basel and local artists. Museum visitors can expect a panel discussion, an interactive mural workshop, spoken word poetry, rhythm and blues as well as participate in a guided tour of selected museum works.Artist Panel DiscussionThe panel moderated by Derin Young, Senior Producer at 'Do you Basel' includes Curator Caron Bowman, Co-Curator Dalhia Perryman, Collective Member and featured muralist Anthony Hernandez and Raphael Clemente, Executive Director of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.The interactive mural workshop will be conducted by prolific muralist and Instructor Mark "Bulks" Rupprecht, known for his hyper-realistic larger than life, imaginative images.Entertainment for the night will be provided by The Spoken Word Exchange featuring Calvin and Arsimmer Early. The spoken word poetry/rhythm and blues duo has performed and led workshops throughout the US, the UK, and the UAE.Derin Young is a Content Developer, Independent Producer and Performance Artist. She has worked as a producer and interviewer / reporter with Black Art In America™ (BAIA) and also is a Producer with Do You Basel ?™Street Art Revolution is a mural arts /public art collective initiative. Our 'revolution', is to change the paradigm of what is considered art in this community. Beauty comes in many different forms and uses endless mediums. Caron Bowman curator for Street Art Revolution said, "Street Art is becoming the face of public art in the City due to its raw energy and authenticity. The Norton is expanding and diversifying its reach by hosting this program". Street Art Revolution has created several public art commissions in the City of West Palm Beach.Contact: Caron Bowmanwww.facebook.com/streetartrevolution1bowmanga@hotmail.comStreet Art Revolution Photos (high resolution) can be found at:Venue Contact InformationN O R T O N M U S E U M O F A R T1451 S. OLIVE AVE., WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33401www.norton.org