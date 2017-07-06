 
Street Art Revolution at Norton Museum's 'Art After Dark'

Street art revolution brings hip hop counter culture to Norton Museum's 'Art After Dark'
 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Date of Event: Thursday, July 6, 2017
Time: 5:00 pm –9:00pm
Free and open to the public


Street Art Revolution  a mural arts collective initiative will debut at the Norton Museum aided by The Downtown Development Authority , Arts and Entertainment District , Do you Basel  and local artists. Museum visitors can expect a panel discussion, an interactive mural workshop, spoken word poetry, rhythm and blues as well as participate in a guided  tour of selected museum works.

Artist Panel Discussion

The panel moderated by Derin Young, Senior Producer at 'Do you Basel' includes Curator Caron Bowman, Co-Curator Dalhia Perryman, Collective Member and featured muralist Anthony Hernandez and Raphael Clemente, Executive Director of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

The interactive mural workshop will be conducted by prolific muralist and Instructor Mark "Bulks" Rupprecht, known for his hyper-realistic larger than life, imaginative images.

Entertainment for the night will be provided by The Spoken Word Exchange featuring Calvin and Arsimmer Early. The spoken word poetry/rhythm and blues duo has performed and led workshops throughout the US, the UK, and the UAE.

Derin Young is a Content Developer, Independent Producer and Performance Artist.  She has worked as a producer and interviewer / reporter with Black Art In America™ (BAIA) and also is a Producer with Do You Basel ?™

Street Art Revolution is a mural arts /public art collective initiative. Our 'revolution', is to change the paradigm of what is considered art in this community. Beauty comes in many different forms and uses endless mediums. Caron Bowman curator for Street Art Revolution  said,  "Street Art is becoming the face of public art in the City  due to its raw energy and authenticity. The Norton is expanding and  diversifying its reach by hosting this program". Street Art Revolution has created several public art commissions in the City of West Palm Beach.

Contact: Caron Bowman

http://streetartrevolution.webs.com

www.facebook.com/streetartrevolution1

bowmanga@hotmail.com

Street Art Revolution Photos (high resolution) can be found at:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/streetartrevolution/albums

Venue Contact Information

N O R T O N   M U S E U M   O F   A R T

1451 S. OLIVE AVE., WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33401

www.norton.org

Caron Bowman
***@hotmail.com
