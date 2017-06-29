News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rock The Schools with Citizen Stewart Celebrates 100 Episodes With Special Guest Shavar Jeffries
And A Special Announcement From Host Chris Stewart That A New Show Is In Formation
Special guest Shavar Jeffries, National President of Democrats For Education Reform openly discussed education reform principles, equity and accountability. Mr. Jeffries is quoted as saying "there is much work to do and there is no silver bullet".
Chris Stewart thanked all the listeners for listening and sharing our Rock The Schools shows. "Thank you for growing our network beyond what we could have imagined on a project that started as a test", said Chris Stewart. "We are grateful to all our guests who selflessly shared their wisdom and time with our listeners" said Monique Linder, Executive Producer. Ms. Linder went on to say, "We hope everyone will continue to support our new vision for where we feel creatively the show needs to go to continue our mission to empower parents and students to fight for a great education for all children".
Rock The Schools podcast channel is featuring "RTS Best Of 100 Shows", followed by a one hour wrap up show that highlights special segments from many of the "RTS Best of Shows". Stay connected to Rock the Schools News on Facebook for continued updates on the release of the new series coming soon titled "Citizen Education". Rock The Schools is heard on iTunes, Audioboom and at http://citizen.education/
###
About Podcast Rock The Schools with Citizen Stewart
Stewart's mission with "Rock The Schools" is to "create a greater educational opportunity for black communities by grounding the school reform debate in black history and transformative black thought." Stewart believes "this is done by challenging the dominant trope of anti-school reform activism, and illustrating connections between the liberationist principles of yesterday's black struggles, and today's education proposals (e.g. "privatization,"
Media Contact
Monique Linder
Founder OMG Media Solutions
monique@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse