Metropolitan Opera Singer Valerian Ruminski Teaches Tricks Of The Trade In New Book
"Starting To Sing Book 1: Children and Beginners" takes you through the world of singing and show business.
Often asked how he became a singer, Valerian answers the most basic questions parents and children have about singing and the business of singing. "I want to get across the honest reasons to embark on a singing career and help to avoid the many pitfalls awaiting all students of the vocal arts. I hope this book gets kids off to a solid, healthy start on the path to singing opera, Broadway or pop (if they truly have the talent). This book is full of tips to help prevent vocal fatigue, poor singing practices and bad diction in an easy to read format"...Valerian Ruminski
Interview: WBFO 88.7
Nickel City Opera Star Authors Book
http://news.wbfo.org/
Look for "Starting To Sing Book 2: Intermediate and Pro" Fall of 2017.
# # #
Valerian Ruminski is a graduate of the SUNY Buffalo with a BA in Voice as well as an Artist Diploma from the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia. He made his Metropolitan Opera debut in 2001 as well as debuts at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall and the NYC Opera. Mr. Ruminski has performed at opera companies around the world and has taught for the John Robert Powers Talent Agency as well as Westchester Community College in Valhalla, NY. He is also the Founder and General Director of Nickel City Opera in Buffalo, NY.
Recordings:
Metropolitan Opera: "I Puritani" with Anna Netrebko
Naxos Records: "A Night at the Opera"
New World Records: "Victor Herbert-Collected Songs"
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/
