"Rejuvenation" on Historic Landmarks Opening at Harvard

ALLSTON, Mass.
Deborah Flusberg, Chestnut Hill Reservoir and Pumping Stations
- July 3, 2017
-- Unbound Visual Arts (UVA)
and the Harvard Ed Portal
are pleased to present Rejuvenation in the Crossings Gallery at 224 Western Ave., Allston featuring work by thirteen Unbound Visual Arts member artists. The free kick-off for this exhibition is Thursday, July 20th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with jazz singer Beth Purcell and Brian Friedland on the keyboard, appetizers and refreshments, short artist talks and a raffle for popular gift cards. The exhibition is an opportunity to delve into the life cycle of six historic Allston-Brighton landmarks by surveying properties in the neighborhood that have gone through a cycle of birth, deterioration, and abandonment or renewal. The six landmarks include Allston Depot, St. Gabriel's Monastery, Oak Square School, Charles River Speedway Administration Building, Chestnut Hill Reservoir and Pumping Stations, and Harvard Stadium. The works on display will also explore parallel processes of rejuvenation in human life and ask how the past and future affect the present.
The exhibition is curated by John Quatrale and designed by Karen Smigliani. The artists include: Marian Dioguardi, Angela Fiori, Deborah Flusberg, Mary Gillis, Heidi Lee, Mariel Leibovich, Susan Loomis-Wing, Aline Machado Martini, Brenda Gael McSweeney, PhD, Ruth Rieffanaugh, Diane Sheridan, Anne Silber, and Christine Winship.
The exhibition runs through August 22, 2017. The Crossing Gallery at 224 Western Avenue is open Monday - Friday 9:00 - 5:00 pm. It is served by the 66, 70 and 86 MBTA buses and is one mile from the Harvard Square Station. The gallery is wheelchair accessible and has Hubway Stations nearby.
Unbound Visual Arts (http://www.unboundvisualarts.org)
(UVA), incorporated in 2012, is the only community-based 501(c)(3) visual arts non-profit organization in Allston-Brighton. UVA enriches the community with educational and inspiring exhibitions and programs. UVA has over 140 artist and art enthusiast members. It has organized over 60 curated exhibitions related to cultural and/or contemporary social themes with a learning experience with interpretation for the audience. The exhibitions feature local fine art by living artists and an independent curator and exhibition designer. Past exhibitions, which are on UnboundVisualArts.org, have included Beasts of Burden, Context of Community, Earned: Women in Business and Labor, EPIC Heroism, Healthful, Olympic SPIRIT, Song Cycles, Temptation of the Mind and Body, and Unlimited. UVA also organizes and presents and participates in other art related events, such as the the City Heart Art Show and Sale and Allston and Brookline Open Art Studios, and other art learning experiences.