The First Annual Art of Recovery Film Festival To Showcase Indie Film "Surrender"

-- Saga Flight Entertainment is delighted to announce that "Surrender", which chronicles the life of an alcoholic whose sanity begins to slip away from him, has been chosen as an official selection in the upcoming Art of Recovery Film Festival.Taking place at the Stonzek Theater in Lake Worth, FL, this 3-day event highlights films and other artistic endeavors that focus on sober living and recovery. The festival kicks off on July 7More information is available at www.theartofrecoveryfilmfestival.com.To date, "Surrender" has been included as an official selection at the Top Shorts Online Film Festival and the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, in addition to picking up awards at the LA Film Awards, the MNCY Film Festival and the 2016 International Film Competition, among others.Founded by Painter Manny Mendez and Photographer Vic James in September 2014, the Art of Recovery was created in order to allow people to explore aspects of their life through artistic mediums they may not have been able to convey in a conversational format.It now encompasses both a film festival and an art show and continues to resonate with many, while inspiring hope in the lives of many struggling with addiction issues.Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way and strives to create "stories with purpose."