Police Officer Publishes Kid's Detective Story

Cover CHARLOTTE, N.C. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Chad A. Webster, a police officer with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, is now also an author with the first book in the Mystery and Soda Pop series. Titled Mystery Muffin & Soda Pop Slooth: The Legend of Mr. Creepy, this delightful and engaging book takes place in Whispering Hollow, North Carolina.



Mystery and Soda Pop are neighbors and best friends. One day, a new neighbor moves in just down the street and he's really creepy. The once quiet and friendly town is turned upside down and strange things start to happen. Wolves roam the neighborhood and Mr. Creepy prowls about with his big, scary dog. It is rumored that he controls the pack. With the help of the local police, Mystery and Soda Pop begin an investigation. Are the rumors true? Is Mr. Creepy a werewolf?



"Being a cop, I enjoy mysteries and as a kid, I loved Scooby Doo," confesses the author. "Mystery and Soda Pop learn not to rely on gossip and rumor, but instead, they learn to discover the truth for themselves.



Book Except

Some leaves were lightly rustling in the summer breeze, but that wouldn't upset Sheena, and she was still focused on Mr. Creepy's house. Mystery poked her camera back through the missing slat and looked around the yard again. She didn't see anything so she set her camera down and looked some more – nothing but darkness. The clouds moved out and moonbeams filled the dark air. It was like someone had turned on Mother Nature's nightlight. That's when they heard it. It was coming from the other side of Mr. Creepy's fence!



About the Author



Chad Webster grew up in New York and began his love of writing in grade school. After moving to Charlotte, NC, he began his police career, which inspired his work on the Mystery Muffin & Soda Pop Slooth series. Chad is a husband, son, brother, and father of four.



