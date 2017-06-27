Jazz Artist Bob Holz to perform at the North East Jazz and Wine Festival
Acclaimed jazz fusion composer/drummer Bob Holz will perform at the North East Jazz and Wine Festival.
Holz is appearing to support the release of his 2017 hit recording, Visions and Friends which charted for five months on the Jazz Week charts, riding the month of March at #28 with a bullet. The album received an excellent review in the June issue of Jazziz Magazine. One tune off the album was included in Jazziz Magazine's Summer CD. The song, One Breath Two Hearts, penned by keyboardist Billy Steinway, is Holz's and executive producer Rob Stathis' tribute to the late guitar legend Larry Coryell and iconic drummer, the late Alphonse Mouzon. Larry Coryell appeared on Holz 's latest album and also on Holz's 2016 release, A Vision Forward ,on MVD Records.Joining Holz in his touring band are bassist Ralphe Armstrong ( Frank Zappa,Mahavishnu Orchestra ), Grammy nominee guitarist Chet Catallo( Spyro Gyra ,Chet Catallo and The Cats) and Los Angeles based keyboardist Billy Steinway(Annie Lennox ,The Jazz Crusaders).Holz also received a glowing concert review in the June issue of Smooth Jazz Magazine for his May 9th show at Catalina Bar and Grill jazz club in Hollywood,California.A full length DVD was shot of the concert and will be part of the band's next album release slated for mid 2018. As an endorser of Paiste cymbals and Canopus drums, Holz's latest album features his jazz fusion style and was mentioned in the June 2017 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine. Bob Holz is singed to MVD Records,publicized by Pilato Entertainment and Michael Bloom Media Relations and retains personal managment through Roy Holland Productions.The new album Visions and Friends is available at all online music outlets. http://www.bobholzband.com
Contact
Roy Holland
***@gmail.com
