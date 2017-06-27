4th Annual "Lost Pet Prevention Month" Launches
Month-long event gives pet parents and businesses the resources and tools needed to
help curb missing pets
According to the National Council of Pet Population Study & Policy and the American Humane Association, a family pet is lost every two seconds in North America. The organizations also report that more than 10 million pets are lost each year and one out of three pets will be lost during its lifetime. However, only one in 10 pets is found. Such daunting statistics spurred PetHub to create Lost Pet Prevention Month in order to start a national conversation and educational campaign to increase awareness of the lost, stolen and/or missing pet epidemic.
"Every year, we aim to take the conversation even further, so more pets are quickly reunited with their families," said Tom Arnold, Founder of PetHub. "This year, we are adding even more digital tools for lost pet prevention and more educational support for quick recovery. On PetHub.com, Lost Pet Prevention Month 2017 delves deeper into situational events that trigger a pet getting lost like natural disasters, and looks more closely at the myriad of tools a pet parent has at their fingertips to find them quickly," he continued. "As always, at PetHub, we are all about a comprehensive approach that focuses on getting lost pets home as quickly as possible, so we have also welcomed collaboration from across the industry," concluded Arnold.
For the program's fourth year, PetHub will be providing a number of new comprehensive resources on its website, PetHub.com, including tools and expert advice for pet parents, new blog posts from industry experts, and sponsoring fun Instagram contests to help raise awareness for the prevention of missing pets. PetHub is also sponsoring a special edition of Pet Lover Geek on Voice America's Variety Channel that will focus on the latest science and practices in lost pet recovery. In addition, new infographics created in collaboration with Missing Pet Partnership will focus on 5 key techniques for finding lost pets.
"You know the old adage of 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?' Well, it's certainly true when it comes to missing pets," said PetHub Director of Marketing, Lorien Clemens. "We see time and again how pet parents that took the time to educate themselves and prepare for the possibility of their pet getting lost, often find their pets the quickest when they do go AWOL. That's what Lost Pet Prevention Month is all about – taking the time to learn and prepare so we are ready to act quickly in a time of emergency."
# # # # #
PetHub, Inc., has an incredible success record at returning lost animals home again quickly before they can become injured or enter a shelter. 96.7% of PetHub recovered "pack members" are home in under 24-hours (35% in under 4-hours). PetHub has been honored with prestigious awards from the pet industry, including the coveted "Editors' Choice Award" from Dog Fancy Magazine as well as the "50 Coolest New Businesses in America" by Business Insider. Additional success stories, articles and awards can be found at https://www.pethub.com/
Contact
Lorien Clemens
***@pethub.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse