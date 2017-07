4th Annual "Lost Pet Prevention Month" Launches

Month-long event gives pet parents and businesses the resources and tools needed to

help curb missing pets

Info graphic - "Effective Car Tagging" Info graphic - "Creating an Intersection Alert" Preparing for Emergencies and Disasters Don't Let Your Dog Run Around Naked

-- This month, PetHub, Inc. – the leader in innovative tools to get lost pets home fast – is once again celebrating " Lost Pet Prevention Month ." Established by PetHub in 2014, this annual educational event is designed to give pet parents focused, in-depth resources, tools and strategies for preventing a lost pet, as well as advice for getting pets home quickly if they go AWOL ("absent without a leash").According to theand the, a family pet is lost every two seconds in North America. The organizations also report that more than 10 million pets are lost each year and one out of three pets will be lost during its lifetime. However,. Such daunting statistics spurred PetHub to createin order to start a national conversation and educational campaign to increase awareness of the lost, stolen and/or missing pet epidemic."Every year, we aim to take the conversation even further, so more pets are quickly reunited with their families," said Tom Arnold, Founder of PetHub. "This year, we are adding even more digital tools for lost pet prevention and more educational support for quick recovery. On PetHub.com,delves deeper into situational events that trigger a pet getting lost like natural disasters, and looks more closely at the myriad of tools a pet parent has at their fingertips to find them quickly," he continued. "As always, at PetHub, we are all about a comprehensive approach that focuses on getting lost pets home as quickly as possible, so we have also welcomed collaboration from across the industry," concluded Arnold.For the program's fourth year, PetHub will be providing a number of new comprehensive resources on its website, PetHub.com, including tools and expert advice for pet parents, new blog posts from industry experts, and sponsoring fun Instagram contests to help raise awareness for the prevention of missing pets. PetHub is also sponsoring a special edition of Pet Lover Geek onthat will focus on the latest science and practices in lost pet recovery. In addition, new infographics created in collaboration withwill focus on 5 key techniques for finding lost pets."You know the old adage of 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?' Well, it's certainly true when it comes to missing pets," said PetHub Director of Marketing, Lorien Clemens. "We see time and again how pet parents that took the time to educate themselves and prepare for the possibility of their pet getting lost, often find their pets the quickest when they do go AWOL. That's what Lost Pet Prevention Month is all about – taking the time to learn and prepare so we are ready to act quickly in a time of emergency."PetHub, Inc., has an incredible success record at returning lost animals home again quickly before they can become injured or enter a shelter. 96.7% of PetHub recovered "pack members" are home in under 24-hours (35% in under 4-hours). PetHub has been honored with prestigious awards from the pet industry, including the coveted "Editors' Choice Award" fromas well as the "50 Coolest New Businesses in America" by. Additional success stories, articles and awards can be found at https://www.pethub.com/ testimonials . See also https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=jtbXpkj4p2s