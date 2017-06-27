Council Member Rick Williams completes ballot qualification today for re-election to Cape Coral City Council, District 6
District 6 Incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem seeks another four years on City Council
Williams was the founder and architect of Cape Coral's first-ever Youth Council, a forum for youth to actively participate in city government, providing it with valuable insights and perspective. He is also Chairman of the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and has been on many of its subcommittees in recent years. He is an active member of the Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Legislative Committee for the Florida League of Cities.
Issues he has actively supported include three reductions to the city's property millage tax rates, overhauling city employees' pay structure to improve retention, public safety initiatives, road paving, street lights, veterans housing, and reducing the backlog of capital improvements. Williams has been actively involved in the community for many years and chaired festivals and events that clean up neighborhoods and raise money for local charities and social causes.
Williams' agenda for the next four years will center around advancing youth initiatives, managing affordable, smart growth for the city, strengthening business growth and opportunities, moving promising destination developments forward, focusing on water and environmental issues, meeting the needs of veterans, and keeping a lid on taxes.
Williams retired from the U.S. Navy after 22 years of service and managed GE Clinical Services' National Service Center in New York, a division of GE Medical Systems. As in 2013, Williams plans a grassroots, listening campaign. For a full biography, accomplishments and agenda or to volunteer to help in the campaign, please visit http://RickForCapeCoral.com.
Contact
Rick for Cape Coral
***@hotmail.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse