DJ Steve O American Veteran's Radio World premiere of Battle Cry A Solider's Anthem

DJ Steve "O" is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabee's and believes in helping other Veterans in whatever way he can. You can share his love for music by tuning into his popular show on WAVR 97.0 "The Underground" every Friday at 9 pm est.

-- American Veteran's Radio DJ Steve"O" is one of the most committed DJ's I have ever had the pleasure of listening to in relation to veteran's causes. His show "The Underground"on WAVR 97.0 can be heard on Fridays, in 183 countries around the world at 9 pm est. Never a dull moment with DJ Steve "O," the show is very engaging he brings our veterans the best music from undiscovered artist from around the world. DJ Steve "O" is very personable, makes you feel like your apart of his immediate family.Which brings me to the song "Battle Cry" A Solider's Anthem by Preston Harris, this song is available on ITUNES and has a noble cause attached to it. It was so impactful on me that I immediately felt the connection and downloaded the song to show my support for our troops. It's impossible to be apart of the human race and not be touched by this song, you would have to be classified as something other than human not to experience emotions when you listen to this song.The song "Battle Cry" A Solider's Anthem by Preston Harris featuring Rodney Burns is one of the best-written songs I have ever heard. It was produced by Don Destin of DDP Productions. Don is a 15 times platinum music producer with millions of records sold, he has worked with everyone from Lil Wayne to Drake. His special knowledge of mixing and mastering and his command of the violin is a thing of beauty that you will quickly discover once you hear Battle Cry A Solider's Anthem.This song was spawned from Rodney seeing veterans sleeping on the ground every day and night in downtown San Diego. This is unacceptable to everyone, even the first lady stated "No one who wore the uniform should ever have to spend their days and nights on the ground, this should horrify us all"Leon Youngblood Sr, music executive connected with Nicolo Bini owner of Binishells.com These are environmentally friendly mini homes that are ingeniously designed and light years ahead in the use of green technology. Binishells Homes are 900 sq ft and can house two veterans separately, these homes use 1/3rd less energy and materials than regular homes. They also come fully furnished.With the worldwide premiere release of "Battle Cry" A Solider's Anthem by Preston Harris. DJ Steve "O'" has ignited the wave, we are looking forward to other DJ's and affiliates to begin carrying the song and more importantly the message. Each time the song is purchased the money goes towards purchasing a Binishells Home for a homeless veteran. We will provide you with the links to purchase the song, download it and post it on your Facebook and social media sites. We highly encourage blessing those who gave us all, our veterans.Here are the links, you can help by downloading the song and getting involved with spreading the word about this cause and what it means to veterans. A huge shout out to DJ Steve "O" and his show "The Underground"9pm est, on WAVR 97.0. Please get involved and support those who gave all, as the song declares "All gave some, but some gave All"DJ Steve "O" show "The Underground"is a huge blessing for undiscovered artists. If you have at least a distribution deal and you are not signed to a major record label. You should be trying to contact Steve as fast as you can. Make sure you promote his show The Underground on WAVR 97.0 every Friday 9 EST with your social media friends. You can actually grow your song organically to the rest of the world.Imagine people listening to your music in over 183 countries where Steve's show is broadcasted and heard around the world every Friday. Steve is big on supporting undiscovered talent, I am looking forward to helping him in that capacity as well as you any of you.Visit him on Facebook, or go to the Americans Veterans Radio website and reach out to him.Special thanks to DJ Steve "O" "Battle Cry" A Solider's Anthem by Preston Harris is now being played in 183 countries around the world.https://www.binishells.com