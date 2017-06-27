 
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Mexicans in San Jose

Local authors Nannette Regua and Arturo Villarreal will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Mexicans in San Jose
Mexicans in San Jose
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Mexicans in San Jose

Local authors Nannette Regua and Arturo Villarreal will be available to sign copies of book

Since the founding of California's El Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe in 1777, people of Mexican ancestry have contributed to make San José a rich cultural, political, and economic epicenter. Mexican miners who worked in the local mines helped San José become one of the top mercury producers in the world. In the 20th century, Mexicans labored in the "Valley of Heart's Delight," as the Santa Clara Valley region was called, picking, canning, drying, and packaging fruits and vegetables for America's dinner table. They paid homage to their cultural heritage as they formed ballet folklórico groups, established mariachi bands, painted murals, and wrote literature. Through grassroots organizing and collective action, countless heroines and heroes, such as labor leader Cesar Chavez, dedicated their lives to improving conditions in their neighborhoods and communities. In 1999, the City of San José acknowledged the contributions of Mexicans with the grand opening of the Mexican Heritage Plaza, a cultural center for the performing arts.

About the Authors:

The daughter of a farm worker, college history instructor Nannette Regua and college ethnic studies instructor Arturo Villarreal, a San José native and former field worker, honor the contributions of Mexicans in their community. Through the generosity of community members who shared their familial and personal photographs and local archival collections, the authors document the vibrant history of Mexicans in San José.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

2200 Eastridge Loop, Space 1420

San Jose, CA 95122

When:  Saturday, July 15th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
