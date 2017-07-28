News By Tag
Princess Lockerooo and Kelly Peters Appear on the Next GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan
Experienced Choreographers & Master Teachers - PRINCESS LOCKEROOO & KELLY PETERS - Step to the Stage to Discuss & Demonstrate Elements of Urban Dance on the Next GNY TV Show. Friday July 7th, 2pm, MNN TV Studios, Spectrum TV Channels 34 & HD 1995.
With a background and education in musical theater, Princess Lockerooo puts a theatrical twist on urban dance. She has made a name for herself in the New York City and International dance community as a performer, teacher and choreographer. She won the 2010 House Dance International Waacking competition. Princess Lockerooo and Akim Funk Buddha have performed their work at SummerStage, The Blue Note Jazz Club, The Bali Spirit Festival (Indonesia) and The BAM Café (Brooklyn Academy of Music). Princess Lockerooo is head of the NYC chapter of The Imperial House of Waacking (IHOW) founded by Tyrone Procter (Legendary Soul Train Dancer/Choreographer.)
An advocate of children's Arts Education, Princess Lockerooo is the proud founder and director of Lockernation "The Next Generation,"
Kelly Peters: The Master of Musicality
"God gave me a gift, to HEAR Music and to SEE Movement." Camera crews, fashion designers and dancers are raving about the masterful art of this Hip-Hop icon. With a résumé that spans from The Fugees to Carly Simon, from FOX to ESPN II, Kelly Peters is choreographic history in the making.
One of the dance world's best kept secrets: With over 22 years of Hip-Hop experience, Kelly Peters is the experienced choreographer, master teacher, and NYC-based professional igniting the fire within performance groups and recording artists nationwide. Learn everything from locking to popping, breaking to graffiti, fashion to form.
Hiring an Entrepreneur has its benefits: Having launched the first Hip-Hop dance academy in New England, Kelly is amping up his clients' performances from coast to coast—literally—
Recording artists' explode under Kelly's Instruction. Kelly Peters hits the stage with R & B group, Ahmir, Hip-Hop group C Note, Naughty By Nature, FOX's Good Day NY, Carnival NY/LA and more. Take advantage of his versatile, dynamic career from film and TV to International and Domestic performance groups.
TRL guests were in for a treat this year as Kelly Peters hosted one of MTV's most popular shows. Kelly choreographed and taught a dance to prom goers and TV viewers called, "The Obama." Kelly was also an exclusive guest host on ESPN II, Fall 2007, where he critiqued end zone celebrations. From Chad Johnson to Tyrell Owens, Kelly brought his talents to the field, chatting it up with NFL All-Stars and cheerleaders regarding football dances and choreography.
You can also scout Kelly Peters as the host of IN the SCENE, an exclusive online dance podcast featuring choreographers and dancers at Scene Interactive. (Source: Broadway Dance Center)
Upcoming Event Information:
WAACK TO THE FUTURE: DANCE BATTLE
Where: HOUSE OF YES in Bushwick Brooklyn
When: July 28, 2017
Doors 6PM
Show / Battle 6:30PM-10PM
$20 Advance / $25 at the door
This event will be a celebration of the re-emergence of Waacking around the world, a dance that originated in the 1970's and has experienced an international revival with the efforts of Tyrone "The Bone" Proctor (Legendary Soul Train Dancer ) and Princess Lockerooo (So You Think You Can Dance, Madonna, Icona Pop) whom have taught thousands of students all over Asia, Europe, Canada, Australasia and Britain.
This momentous event will attract the top talent to New York City to battle for the ultimate championship title and represent their country.
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channel 1.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
