Don't Even Think About Giving Up - Three Empowering Coaching Tips To Keep You Moving Forward

Welcome to the second half of the year. The great news is that this is still a year filled with unlimited possibilities. Right now you are literally positioned to embrace infinite opportunities.
 
 
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Right now, you have the power to design the next  6 months of your life.  What do you want accomplish? What does your ideal life look like? Where do you want to be in your career, in the area of health & wellness, in regards to your finances, your spiritual life?  These are all questions you might be pondering right now, most of us do, at the start of a new year. The good news is that you have a blank slate in front of you, and you have the power to write your own success story this year.

So how will you make it happen?  How will you connect the dots? How will you get from where you are right now, to where you ultimately want to be by the end of the year?

Think on these things…

What you have the courage to believe, is what you will eventually see
You've heard that old saying that seeing is believing right?  Well that's not entirely true. Sometimes looks can be deceiving.  Just think about it. How many times have you made a decision about something, or someone, based on a picture or based on what you saw on the surface, then after further investigation you discovered that what you thought was not all that it claimed to be. I'm sure we've all been there, a time or two too many. But when you have the courage to believe for something, even when your circumstances look contrary, that's called FAITH. It is your faith, in action, that will bring what you believe into manifestation.

Be intentional about keeping your commitments
Many make them in January but by February most of those lofty goals have been abandoned.  Having an accountability partner can help you stay focused. Working with a Coach, (http://www.drjackijones.com/) such as myself, not only helps you to develop a strategy, but the process is designed to motivate & inspire you, so that you can take constructive action steps towards achieving your goals.

Give yourself permission to succeed
You know that big dream you've been telling everybody about? Well now it's time to wake up and chase it.  Don't wait around for people to help you. It's great if they do, but don't be disappointed if they don't. Take control. You have an entire year to plan,  pursue, and prepare how you will move forward.  Start to think about what you want your life to look like by the end of this year, then maximize every opportunity, every month between now and the end of the year, so that by the end of next year (and even beyond) you can be happy with the choices you've made, and that your choices have led you to the outcomes that you've desired.

Media Contact
DrJackiJones
Emerging Black Women Entrepreneurs
***@drjackijones.com
End
Source:DrJackiJones
Email:***@drjackijones.com Email Verified
Tags:Black Women, Entrepreneurs, Natural Hair
Industry:Business
Location:Franklin - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
