33rd Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide With Tips For Staying Out Of Jail This 4th Of July
Central Florida Bail Bonds Office Provides Guide To Educate Consumers
• When using a grill, always keep kids and pets far away from it.
• When swimming, always swim with a buddy.
• Never mix alcohol with boating or swimming.
• Don't drink and drive.
These tips and more can be accessed online at: http://bailorlando.com/
Russ Pacala, owner of 33rd Street Bail Bonds states, "During the 4th of July holiday there are plenty of parties, time on the water, barbecues, and watching fireworks. Oftentimes, these festivities include alcohol. Unfortunately, some people underestimate the effects of alcohol on their system and end up making errors in judgement. A few people also choose to celebrate the holiday by shooting a gun in the air. This is a big no-no as someone can be seriously hurt or even killed by stray gun fire."
33rd Street Bail Bonds has bonded people out of jail for numerous charges including DUI, BUI (boating under the influence), domestic violence, drug trafficking, reckless driving, drugs, drug paraphernalia and more. This Central Florida bail bond agency has bail bondsmen available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year to assist defendants and their families. To start the bail bond process people are encouraged to call 407-425-7200 or 407-425-3303.
Pacala adds "Being arrested and charged with a crime can be a nerve wracking experience. Our bail bondsmen at 33rd Street Bail Bonds are ready to assist consumers during this trying time. All of us are knowledgeable and experienced. We are here to assist with paperwork, explain the bail bond process, and answer questions regarding the criminal justice system. Don't go it alone, we highly recommend people call us the instant they are arrested or they have a friend or loved one who has."
This Orlando based bail bond agency serves all of Central Florida including Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola, and Volusia counties. 33rd Street Bail Bonds is the oldest and most trusted bail bond agency in Central Florida. It is family owned and operated since 1971. This bail bond agency is licensed to post bail bonds throughout Florida and with affiliated agents across the United States.
33rd Street Bail Bonds is located at 2480 33rd Street in Orlando, Florida. Pacala adds, "We have guided many clients through the bail bond process over the years. We offer experience, knowledge, and exemplary customer service to our clients. There is no need to go it alone when our highly talented staff can answer your questions and get you, a friend or family member bonded from jail fast. If you are in Google and searching for "a bail bondsman near me", "Orlando bail bonds office near me" or "24-hour bail bonds near me" we recommend calling us at 407-425-7200 or 407-425-3303 so that we can start the bail bond process."
To learn more about 33rd Street Bail Bonds, please visit online at: http://bailorlando.com/
Media Contact
33rd Street Bail Bonds
407-425-7200
russ@injail.com
