YCGQ seen at Mally Malls recording studio

Famous producer has worked with: French montana, Jerimiah, Drake, Migos and more

End

-- YCGQ record at Mally Malls lavish StùdioThe young trap rappers YCGQ have added working with Mally Mall to their list of already fast increasing business endeavors. The duo (YC, age 19 and GQ age 19) spent the day (June 29th 2017) recording at Mally Mall's mansion recording studio in Los Angeles, California. YCGQ were working on a few songs that day one of which, "Level Up" is from their upcoming album. The pair were also recently seen at MAlly Mall's Pre BET Awards party at Couture Hollywood in which they performed their upcoming single "Back At It" which will be released in August from Hood And Associates & Universal Music Group distribution. YCGQ are from New Orleans and Long Beach and have invented their own sound of trap rap music. They will release a full debut album this fall on Hood And Associates & Universal Music Group distribution on all digital download sites worldwide such as; I Tunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google etc. Their labels website is www.hoodandtalent.com and YCGQ can be found on Instagram @realycgq . Hood And Associates can be found on Instagram and Twitter @hoodassociates . Hood And Associates has teamed with Wolfpak Media to promote their artists.