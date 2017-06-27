News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Alms. Intl. Music Agency listed Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name as a Network Label @AlmsIntlMusic
Alms Intl. Music Agency is a major independent music publishing & distribution network, based out of Ohio USA.
Alms Intl. Music Agency's general agenda, is completely all about assisting Artist & Labels to maximize exposure and global availability.
Alms Intl. Music Agency provides more opportunities for Artists & Labels to license & distribute music and video content.
Alms Intl. Music Agency also gives clients the opportunity, to sell and promote their content in an increasingly diverse Internet landscape.
As Harry Fox Affiliated Publishers, Alms Intl. Music Agency pitch client's music to partnered entities like Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Fremantle Media North America.
http://revivalmarketingpr.blogspot.com/
Media Contact
Yvonne Wilcox
8328195303
yvonnewilcox@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse