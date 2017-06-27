Alms. Intl. Music Agency listed Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name as a Network Label @AlmsIntlMusic

Alms. Intl. Music Agency's Labels

-- Independent Digital Music Distributior and ASCAP Music Publisher Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name is currently networking with Alms Intl. Music Agency to expand the services offered to active clients. Clients of Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name once they are registered through Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name, can utilize the services of Alms. Intl. Music Agency.Alms Intl. Music Agency is a major independent music publishing & distribution network, based out of Ohio USA.Alms Intl. Music Agency's general agenda, is completely all about assisting Artist & Labels to maximize exposure and global availability.Alms Intl. Music Agency provides more opportunities for Artists & Labels to license & distribute music and video content.Alms Intl. Music Agency also gives clients the opportunity, to sell and promote their content in an increasingly diverse Internet landscape.As Harry Fox Affiliated Publishers, Alms Intl. Music Agency pitch client's music to partnered entities like Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Fremantle Media North America.