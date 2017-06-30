News By Tag
Humanitarian Social Innovations Sponsors Movie On Lasting Impact of Three Mile Island Disaster
MELTDOWN, Based on True Events tells the story of the 1979 nuclear meltdown and subsequentevents at Three Mile Island in Central Pennsylvania. Writer and Producer, Jill Murphy Long, was asleep in her family home in Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania, when the partial nuclear meltdown occurred. Her family and the residents of Central Pennsylvania were confused and scared, but what they didn't know at the time is that they had just experienced the worst nuclear accident in US history.
No deaths were directly attributed to the nuclear meltdown at the time, but when Long returned to York, PA, 34 years after the meltdown, she learned that more than 50 of her high school classmates had died or were ill from cancer and neurological diseases. After she herself was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2012, Long began doing research, reading testimonies, and writing a screenplay to bring the true story of the dangers of the Three Mile Island disaster to a full length film. The film was sponsored through GoFundMe, volunteers, and team members who help with merchandising, fundraising, securing filming locations, and getting A-list actors to join the production team. Feature length screenings are set to take place in Summer 2017.
Humanitarian Social Innovations will help Long, her team, and the entire MELTDOWN, Based on True Events film obtain donations from organizations and individuals who have an interest in raising awareness on nuclear energy and the lasting effects of the Three Mile Island nuclear meltdown. Additionally, proceeds of the film will be used to support TMI survivors and fund research into their medical conditions, including cancer, neurological disorders, and other health concerns.
Humanitarian Social Innovations is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization with a humanitarian mission to create social impact through fiscal sponsorship, incubation and mentorship of early stage nonprofits. HSI's mission is inspiring and connecting social entrepreneurs with the resources necessary to empower them and to maximize their humanitarian impact.
Learn more about HSI at http://humanitariansocialinnovations.com/
Learn more about MELTDOWN, Based on True Events at http://www.meltdownthefilm.com/
