July 2017
BreezeMaxWeb Attends Chicago Small Business Expo

BreezeMaxWeb - an Google Advertising company and a Premier Partner of Google, branches into the US.
 
CHICAGO - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- BreezeMaxWeb was recently in Chicago and attended the Chicago Small Business Expo, one of America's biggest business networking events of the year. Our entrepreneurial spirits were high as we networked with countless small business owners and attended business critical workshops led by top industry experts. In attendance were members of BreezeMaxWeb's leadership team including CEO and President Andrew Faridani, Vice President Vishal Nanchahal, Vice President of Sales Stevan Cvjetkovich, Director of Corporate Development Paul Robitaille, and Director of Business Expansion Kevin Dantas.

Speed-networking sessions, business-building workshops, a business card showcase, and the opportunity to learn from and share ideas with other business owners; BreezeMaxWeb was privileged with being able to do all of this and more over the course of the special one-day event. We are especially excited to hit the ground running concerning our plans to expand into the US by opening an office in Chicago. At BreezeMaxWeb, we are always looking to the future and we look forward to exploring our opportunities for growth both at home and abroad.

http://BreezeMaxWeb.com specializes in online media solutions, Google Advertising, Search Engine Optimization and customized application development.

William Chin - Product Manager
***@breezemaxweb.com
Email:***@breezemaxweb.com Email Verified
Tags:SEO, Google Advertising
Industry:Advertising
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Companies
