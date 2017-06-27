News By Tag
BreezeMaxWeb Attends Chicago Small Business Expo
BreezeMaxWeb - an Google Advertising company and a Premier Partner of Google, branches into the US.
Speed-networking sessions, business-building workshops, a business card showcase, and the opportunity to learn from and share ideas with other business owners; BreezeMaxWeb was privileged with being able to do all of this and more over the course of the special one-day event. We are especially excited to hit the ground running concerning our plans to expand into the US by opening an office in Chicago. At BreezeMaxWeb, we are always looking to the future and we look forward to exploring our opportunities for growth both at home and abroad.
http://BreezeMaxWeb.com specializes in online media solutions, Google Advertising, Search Engine Optimization and customized application development.
William Chin - Product Manager
***@breezemaxweb.com
