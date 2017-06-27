 
Edward Banayoti established Defence Offset Exchange as platform

A new platform to address the need for confidential marketplace where Offset Debtors can identify partners who can fulfill an offset obligation on their behalf in favor of the offset creditor.
 
NEW YORK - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Edward Banayoti (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Banayoti) established Defence Offset Exchange (http://defenceoffsetexchange.com)as platform to address the need for confidential marketplace where Offset Debtors can identify partners who can fulfill an offset obligation on their behalf in favor of the offset creditor.

The Offsets market is today worth multi billion US Dollars. Many companies seek to comply with their offset obligations but not all counterparties are presently equipped to secure compliance within the set time frames.

The creation of a market place and the introduction of a mediated / negotiated approach, both sides can achieve a better, more effective and mutually preferable quicker outcome, especially in relation to deals seeking to attain trade balance. It is for this reason that we are herewith creating the Defence Offsets Exchange.

Defence Offset Exchange (http://defenceoffsetexchange.com) is an independent subsidiary of CORNERSTONE Holdings Corp. (http://www.cornerstoneholdings.ca/)

For more information, please contact:

Defence Offset Exchange (http://defenceoffsetexchange.com)

http://defenceoffsetexchange.com

Suite 1513, 4 Robert Speck Parkway,

Mississauga, ON L4Z1S1, Canada.

mail@defenceoffsetexchange.com

Edward Banayoti
***@defenceoffsetexchange.com
