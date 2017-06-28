News By Tag
Medical Tourism Directory Costa Rica wins International Award for Medical Directory of the Year 2017
Medical Tourism Directory is the winner of Medical Directory of the Year, Medical LiveWire Awards
The Award
Corporate LiveWire who promote Medical LiveWire Awards explain more about the award and its nomination and judging process:
"Medical Tourism is a fast-growing sector with global firms and individuals shaping the success of the industry. The Medical Tourism Awards 2017 recognize new medical developments and breakthroughs, emerging practices and academia that are helping to create a brighter tomorrow. Our panel of judges consider areas such as innovation, service, procedures and success rate of modern technology when choosing our award winners.
Over the last 12 months we have invited and encouraged our corporate subscriber base to cast their vote on companies who they believe have excelled. Additionally, Medical LiveWire's professional research team have put forward a selection of companies who have shown excellence in their work.
Information was submitted on each nominee and our independent judging panel have decided upon the most deserving teams, practices and individuals to walk away with one of these prestigious accolades. Award winners will gain a place in our soon-to-be published awards winners' guide, which will be distributed to over 50,000 businesses and professionals, as well as being distributed in Aspire Airport Lounges around the world."
Medical Tourism Directory Costa Rica
Claire and David Charnock are British and have lived in Costa Rica for 9 years. In 2013 they saw a gap in the market for a quality independent resource to promote Costa Rica as an increasingly popular health travel and medical tourism destination.
Their company MediTourDirect S.A. launched the Medical Tourism Directory Costa Rica in January 2014. https://www.medicaltourismcostarica.com
The Directory provides international patients seeking health treatment in Costa Rica with an easy to use guide, so they can make informed decisions and easily plan their health trip to Costa Rica.
Medical Tourism Directory Costa Rica is an exclusive guide, including only quality US or Canadian accredited healthcare facilities and only those with fluent English speaking doctors, with extensive experience of helping international patients and with exemplary patient care and reputation.
MediTourDirect prides itself on the close working relationships they have developed with the health and travel providers on the team ensuring patients needs are promptly and professionally met from the moment they make their first inquiry right through to the request for feedback on follow up after their health trip.
MediTourDirect encourage patient feedback via their Give Back program. For each review received and provider listed, they contribute to a fund providing health checks for underprivileged children and adults in Costa Rica. This has included a dental program with indigenous communities in Talamanca as well as aid relief following Hurricane Otto in Costa Rica.
Thank you!
Medical Tourism Directory Costa Rica would like to thank all its health providers and clients as well as Corporate Livewire for making this Award for Medical Directory of the Year a reality.
Contact
Claire Charnock MediTourDirect S.A.
Medical Tourism Directory Costa Rica
***@meditourdirect.com
