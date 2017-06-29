 
News By Tag
* Right At Home
* Home Care
* Rotary Club Of Westborough
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Westborough
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Rotary Club of Westborough Installs New President

Shelby Marshall, Senior VP, Right at Home, takes on new role
 
 
Shelby Marshall, Senior Vice President, Right at Home (third from left)
Shelby Marshall, Senior Vice President, Right at Home (third from left)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Right At Home
Home Care
Rotary Club Of Westborough

Industry:
Services

Location:
Westborough - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Executives

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Right at Home of Eastern Worcester County (RAHEWC), a private-duty, in-home care and assistance company, today announced that Shelby Marshall, Senior Vice President, has been installed as the 50th President of the Rotary Club of Westborough and the third woman to hold that post. The installation took place at a recent ceremony at Tavolino's in Westborough.

"You have been selected by the members of the Rotary Club of Westborough to guide this club's affairs during the coming year. You have been entrusted with an important responsibility that will help shape our club's future. Being elected as Club President is an expression of our confidence in you and your leadership skills and abilities," said Rotary District Governor-Elect Steven Sager.

A three-year member of the Rotary Club of Westborough, Marshall has served as Chair of the Rotary Club's Spring Festival for two years and member of its Board of Directors for one year. Marshall is Co-Chair of Westborough's Come2Be Dementia Friendly Initiative and is a Trustee of the Westborough Public Library. She is also a Member of the Corridor Nine Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; Treasurer of Worcester Area Social Workers (WAGS); an active member of her daughter's school's Parent Group; a Charlotte Spinney Scholar Community Mentor; and a Northborough Community Reading Day participant.

"My vision is to find a healthy balance between embracing tradition, while introducing new opportunities and new paths so we can continue to grow as a club. We need to continue engage our existing members while adding new members who represent our diverse community," Marshall said.

Marshall and her partner, Gail, live in Westborough with their daughter, Graysen.

The Rotary Club of Westborough, a member of Rotary International founded more than 110 years ago, is a community service organization that aims to make positive change around the world through its vision of "service, fellowship, diversity, integrity, and leadership." The Club sponsors a variety of Westborough-based events and initiatives, including Westborough Spring Festival; the free holiday store for Westborough families in need and the annual tree lighting; and other initiatives with local and regional partners.

Right at Home is a private-duty, in-home care and assistance company that provides comprehensive care planning, supervision and clinical care management to older adults. Services range from companionship and personal care to skilled care and include hands-on care that promotes independence & wellness; personal care & physical assistance; hospice supportive care; specialty care for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, MS, COPD & other complex conditions; medication reconciliation & management; short-term transitional care; 24-hour care; and respite care.

To find out more about RAHEWC's commitment to excellence, visit https://www.rightathome.net/boston-west/, email rightcare@rahewc.com or call 508-599-1122.

About Right at Home of Eastern Worcester County: The Westborough office of Right at Home is a locally owned and operated franchise office of Right at Home, LLC, serving the communities of Ashland, Auburn, Bellingham, Blackstone, Berlin, Boylston, Douglas, Dudley, Franklin, Grafton, Holliston, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Hudson, Medway, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northborough, North Grafton, North Oxford, Northbridge, Oxford, Shrewsbury, Southborough, South Grafton, Sutton, Upton, Uxbridge, Webster, Westborough, Whitinsville and Worcester.For more information, visit Right at Home of Westboroughat https://www.rightathome.net/boston-west/, call 508-599-1122or email rightcare@rahewc.com.

Contact
Lauren Schiffman
***@rahewc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rahewc.com Email Verified
Tags:Right At Home, Home Care, Rotary Club Of Westborough
Industry:Services
Location:Westborough - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share