The Lean Management System Post Summit Workshop
Part of Lean Leadership Week hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
In a Lean transformation, there is a focus on the processes and artifacts that we have come to associate with Lean. Strategy Deployment, Value Stream Mapping, Standardized Work, TWI, Visual Management, Flow, Waste Identification, etc. are all critical. However, on their own we have observed that they do not constitute a sustainable continuously improving environment. More recently there has been increasing awareness and an influx of information on the coaching methodologies of Lean thinking leaders. While this represents a core element of a Lean thinking culture, the coaching and problem-solving methods that Lean leaders utilize are difficult to sustain and propagate in an environment where the management system encourages a different behavior.
There are six elements to the Lean Management System that interact with one another to create the context within which everyone every day can come together to identify and solve problems. This all-inclusive collaborative problem-solving model is the key characteristic that separates Lean from all other process improvement methodologies. It simply can't exist for long in the wrong management environment for very long.
They have learned since the early days of Lean adoption in the United States the simple model of repetitive Kaizen does not work to transform a culture. We have surveyed thousands of people who have actively tried this approach and almost universally found it to be costly and ineffective. Through those years we have learned the steps to transformation that provides the framework for understanding what must be considered in developing an effective transformation plan that is specifically targeted to the unique attributes of your organization. While no two transformations are alike they all should consider the same components in their planning or risk backsliding along the way. In this session, you will learn:·
• What is the construct for characterizing and contrasting various management systems?
• What are the elements of a Lean Management System?
• How do the elements build upon one another and ultimately create a synergy that encourages sustainability and continual improvement?
• What are the key elements to consider in designing a transformation plan?
Joe Murli has developed the knowledge of lean concepts and principles over the past 18 years while he held senior leadership positions in domestic and international settings. Through extensive coaching by retired executives from Toyota Motor Company in the early 90's, Joe developed an aptitude for maximizing product velocity and managing operations through simple visual means. This knowledge was further applied as Joe became General Manager of Chengdu Aerotech, China's first aviation industry joint venture, and was able to integrate the elements of strategy deployment, organizational development, facility design and Lean into one cohesive business management approach. As Director of North American Operations for Ensign Bickford, he led the Company to win the Shingo Prize for operational excellence. He effectively utilized his knowledge of lean manufacturing to help Sterling Collision Centers grow from a startup to a company with 50 locations nationally (now part of Allstate Insurance Company).
This workshop is run in affiliation with the Lean Leadership Week, which includes the Lean People Development Summit and Lean Accounting/Management Summit. You are not required to attend the Summit to participate in this workshop. Simply select only the workshop, and not the Summit, when registering. For more information visit: http://www.leanfrontiers.com/
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA!
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.
For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
