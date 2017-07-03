Globex congratulates Total SA and CNPC for completing $5 Billion Gas Deal with Iran!

Globex Business Centres congratulates Total SA and CNPC for completing their $5 Billion USD deal with the National Iranian Oil Co. to develop the massive South Pars gas field!

-- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com)congratulates Total SA and CNPC for completing their nearly $5 Billion USD deal with the National Iranian Oil Co. to develop part of the massive South Pars gas field in Iran. The South Pars gas field is one of the world's most extensive energy reserves. The agreement with the National Iranian Oil Co. marks the first major western investment in Iran since the nuclear deal was reached in 2015. Iran holds the world's largest gas reserves estimated at 33 trillion cubic meters. Globex looks forward to providing its world-class serviced offices to its global corporate clients at its new centre opening on Valiasar Street in North Tehran. The Globex Tehran centres will offer such Globex universally acclaimed services as: premium quality fit-out and finish of all offices; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client;teh industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access; professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your clients; large indoor parking facilitites;extra wide hallways with large areas of common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; etc. With a corporate mandate to establish 250 plus Globex branded business centres/serviced offices in the all important emerging markets of Latin America, the Middle-East, Africa and Asia - more information related to the Iran market and other market opportunities can be secured by contacting the Globex Licensing department at: licensing@globexcentres.com