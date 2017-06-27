 
smurkmedia.com Launces SEO Video Course to Increase Website Traffic

 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- smurkmedia.com Launces SEO Video Course to Increase Website Traffic

smurkmedia.com, an organization dedicated to helping non-profits and businesses with their brand recognition announces the 5 Step SEO Video Class to increase website traffic and generate leads.

Founded by Christine Smith, smurkmedia.com is a marketing solutions provider specializing in systematic processes to help companies with their brand recognition. Through SEO, press releases, blogging, podcasts, videos, email, social media, website design and development smurkmedia.com helps increase website traffic, produce more leads and create more opportunities for clients.

Ms. Smith is a seasoned expert in the Marketing field and has10+ years of experience in various industries. She thrives on sharing her digital marketing knowledge to help businesses become more successful. Christine grew up in South Florida and graduated from FAU with a Bachelor's Degree in Business.

The 5 Steps to Better SEO video course is an easy do it yourself solution for small businesses to help improve search engine ranking. The SEO course covers mindset, keywords, time management, blogging, and articles. Register at http://smurkmedia.com/index.php/productsclasses/5-steps-t....

Advanced Processing & Imaging CEO, Juan Rodriquez said, "Christine is amazing and has helped me reorganize the company's marketing efforts. She is always pleasant and knows her craft. She is one of those individuals to whom you can hand over a project and it gets done. Her attention to detail is evident in the deliverables she produces and she has helped API increase its market presence with professionalism."

When asked about her greatest strengths, Ms. Smith replied, "passion and dedication". Her long-term professional goal is to apply her years of knowledge and experience with marketing and business to reach audiences internationally.

About smurkmedia.com

smurkmedia.com specializes in systematic processes to increase website rank & traffic through content management, e-mail marketing, videos, podcasts,social media, SEO, public relations, and website design and development. To learn more, visit http://smurkmedia.com/undefined/.

Click to Share