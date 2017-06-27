News By Tag
Moving Music - Benefit Concert
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Glenn Jones to perform at Arbor Terrace Resident Appreciation Day
The event will include a musical performance featuring the sounds of founder Glenn Jones, an R&B vocalist whose chart-topping hits include his signature song, "We've Only Just Begun," as well as collaborations with industry greats like Dionne Warwick, Regina Belle and the Canton Spirituals.
The LJF became a long-term goal for Glenn Jones after he witnessed how music comforted his mother while she was on hospice care.
"I want to use the universal language of music to make a difference in the lives of our youth and our forgotten seniors…just like it made a difference in my life," Jones said.
The performance will include gospel music as well as some R&B. Research shows that older adults benefit from exposure to music; in particular, seniors living with dementia often continue to remember and engage with favorite music, sometimes long after other cognitive abilities have been lost. Arbor Terrace at Cascade, an assisted living and memory care community, offers innovative care designed specifically for those affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.
"It is an honor and privilege to have an internationally renowned artist share his gifts and talents with us through the Love Jones Foundation,"
The event is open to the public. Attendees are asked to make a suggested donation of $10 or more to the Love Jones Foundation.
About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in eleven states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com
About the Love Jones Foundation:
The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) was created with the mission to provide youth and seniors with opportunities to learn, participate and express themselves through music programs, education, experiences and events. Through its signature initiative, "The Music Zone", the LJF aims to fill a void where school budget cuts have impacted arts/music programming;
