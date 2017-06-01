News By Tag
World's First Embryo Adoption Program Celebrates 20 Years and 525+ Babies Born
On June 24, 2017 Nightlight Christian Adoptions celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Snowflakes Embryo Adoption Program, the very first program of its kind, established in 1997. Families who have placed their embryos for adoption and families who adopted and given birth to their Snowflake Babies came from as far away as Florida to help celebrate the success of the program.
Embryo adoption allows families who have remaining embryos from their in vitro fertilization treatment to select a family who will attempt to give birth to those remaining embryos. The adopting families follow a standard adoption process, including the completion of an adoption home study.
Embryo adoption is a great option for couples who have either been unsuccessful using IVF or are interested in adopting an infant child. Embryo adoption can be the fastest and least expensive adoption method, allowing a couple to also experience pregnancy and childbirth.
There are now over 525 Snowflake Babies.
The newest baby is due any day now. This baby was created as an embryo in 1996 remained frozen until the family's frozen embryo transfer day for 21 years. The previous record for a frozen embryo being born was 20 years.
