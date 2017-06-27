 
News By Tag
* Cleaning Service
* House Cleaning
* Office Cleaning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Locust Grove
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827

Really Klean Donates House Cleans to Women Battling Cancer

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cleaning Service
* House Cleaning
* Office Cleaning

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Locust Grove - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Really Klean is a family-owned cleaning company since 2016 that has teamed up with Cleaning For A Reason, an international nonprofit serving women with cancer. The company has over 20 years of experience in the cleaning industry. Really Klean's stated mission is to use their God given talents and abilities to provide superior client experiences with high quality services at reasonable prices, while creating an environment that betters the lives of their employees and clients.

"If your gift is serving others, serve them well," stated owners Ralph and Alicia Kelly. "We believe we are blessed with talents to serve others. Being associated with Cleaning For A Reason allows us to bless those who are going through so much and need some assistance. Giving back to our community and helping these women is so important to us. Fighting cancer is hard enough. The patients need to be able to focus on their health and family, not on cleaning their homes. It is our honor to provide the gift of a clean home to these cancer patients."

Really Klean has agreed to help women battling cancer by cleaning two homes per month for four consecutive months at no charge. The only requirement is that the homes be within the company's existing service areas of the metro Atlanta area. For more information about this company, go to http://www.reallyklean.com.

In partnership with maid services throughout the United States and Canada, Cleaning For A Reason is celebrating 11 years of dedicated service for women battling cancer by Making A Difference One Home At A Time™. Together, these two forces offer free house cleaning to meet the needs of women, and since 2006, have donated more than $6.6 million in free services, helping more than 25,000 women with cancer. Based in Lewisville, TX, Cleaning For A Reason works with more than 1,200 professional cleaning companies and continues to grow and gain support. To learn more about Cleaning For A Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see http://www.cleaningforareason.org.

Contact
Ralph Kelly
***@reallyklean.com
End
Source:
Email:***@reallyklean.com Email Verified
Tags:Cleaning Service, House Cleaning, Office Cleaning
Industry:Services
Location:Locust Grove - Georgia - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share