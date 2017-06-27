News By Tag
Really Klean Donates House Cleans to Women Battling Cancer
"If your gift is serving others, serve them well," stated owners Ralph and Alicia Kelly. "We believe we are blessed with talents to serve others. Being associated with Cleaning For A Reason allows us to bless those who are going through so much and need some assistance. Giving back to our community and helping these women is so important to us. Fighting cancer is hard enough. The patients need to be able to focus on their health and family, not on cleaning their homes. It is our honor to provide the gift of a clean home to these cancer patients."
Really Klean has agreed to help women battling cancer by cleaning two homes per month for four consecutive months at no charge. The only requirement is that the homes be within the company's existing service areas of the metro Atlanta area. For more information about this company, go to http://www.reallyklean.com.
In partnership with maid services throughout the United States and Canada, Cleaning For A Reason is celebrating 11 years of dedicated service for women battling cancer by Making A Difference One Home At A Time™. Together, these two forces offer free house cleaning to meet the needs of women, and since 2006, have donated more than $6.6 million in free services, helping more than 25,000 women with cancer. Based in Lewisville, TX, Cleaning For A Reason works with more than 1,200 professional cleaning companies and continues to grow and gain support. To learn more about Cleaning For A Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see http://www.cleaningforareason.org.
