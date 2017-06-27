 
Corbett Restaurant Group transacts sale of Tresca

Former Boston Bruin great Ray Bourque to continue to play a role in restaurant under new ownership and management.
 
 
BOSTON - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Corbett Restaurant Group, the leading commercial real estate firm located in Boston specializing in the sale and leasing of restaurants and other hospitality industry venues, announces the recent deal completed of Tresca at 233 Hanover Street in Boston's North End.

The high-end Italian restaurant, known for its fine food, hospitable staff and contemporary ambiance has had a change in ownership structure.  Bill Galatis and Peter Weber have purchased ownership shares from from previous owner Harvey Wilk and will be taking over operations.  The new owners have brought on Executive Chef Rich Ansara who specializes in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

Ray Bourque, considered one of the National Hockey League's greatest legends, will continue to play a role on Tresca's ownership and management team.

Todd Smith of Corbett Restaurant Group represented both the Buying and Selling parties during the transaction.

"Tresca has become an institution in the North End and it's great to know that it will continue its tradition of serving up fine food and hospitality under new ownership structure," said Todd C. Smith, President and Managing Partner of Corbett Restaurant Group.  Corbett Restaurant Group recently handled Crudo and Urban Cantina transactions in Boston's North End as well.

About Corbett Restaurant Group

Corbett Restaurant Group is the leading commercial real estate firm located in Boston specializing in the sale and leasing of restaurants and other hospitality industry properties.  The firm offers exclusive seller representation for independent, regional and national food-service operators, including franchises and multi-unit operations. Its wide range of value-added services includes restaurant brokerage, commercial real estate brokerage, restaurant leasing, site selection, market intelligence, restaurant valuations and appraisals, real estate development and negotiations.  Corbett Restaurant Group also represents tenants, landlords and developers as part of its leasing service

Led by President and Managing Partner Todd C. Smith, the Corbett Restaurant Group team offers expertise in the hospitality industry combined with a deeply rooted network of Independent and Regional Operators, Chefs and Food and Beverage Professionals.

Corbett Restaurant Group maintains headquarters at Ten Post Office Square, Boston, MA.  For additional information, please visit www.corbettrestaurantgroup.com or call 617-948-3394.

