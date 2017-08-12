Discounted Summer Holidays to Barbados

BASINGSTOKE, England
- July 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- Hammerton Barbados still has some properties suitable for families who have yet to book their summer break, and some have been discounted by 15% off the regular price.For example…Beacon Hill, Mullins: Two weeks from £615 pp
Beacon Hill - The Penthouse (https://www.hammertonbarbados.com/
villas/beacon-
hill-305-the-
penthouse), is located within a highly sought-after development, with ocean views. The three-bedroomed apartment (sleeps six), has a roof terrace with a private plunge pool, plus guests have shared swimming pool access. There is excellent swimming and snorkelling just two minutes away on Mullins Beach, which is also home to one of the island's popular hangouts, Mullins Bar. Speightstown, with its restaurants, bars and shops, is also just a short distance away. A two-week stay from 12 August now costs £3689 (around £615 pp when six share), a reduction of £651 off the regular price.Church Point 4, Holetown: Two weeks from £893 pp
Set in manicured gardens overlooking the beach near Holetown, Church Point 4 (https://www.hammertonbarbados.com/villas/church-point-4?a...
) is a three-bedroomed property in a perfect location for water-crazy kids! Right on the beachfront (directly accessed by a path through the gardens), the famous Folkestone Marine Park – which is ideal for snorkelling – is also just a short walk along the new boardwalk, while directly in front is a small bay ideal for morning dips or to watch the sun go down with a G&T. The house is also close to the restaurants, shopping and nightlife of Holetown. A two-week stay from 12 August now costs £5355 (around £893 pp when six share), a reduction of £945 off the usual price.Chanel No.5, Lower Paynes Bay, St. James: Two weeks from £932 pp
Overlooking Mahogany Bay, Chanel No. 5 (https://www.hammertonbarbados.com/villas/mahogany-bay-cha...
) is a luxurious, colonial-style, three-story townhouse with direct views from all three bedrooms towards the ocean. From the garden, a few steps lead down to the white sandy beach where there is excellent snorkelling, and a short stroll along the beach brings you to a good spot for swimming. The house is also just a five-minute drive away from the Sandy Lane Hotel, as well as the shops, bars and restaurants of Holetown. A two-week stay from 12 August now costs £5593 (around £932 pp when six share), a reduction of £987 off the usual price.Blue Point, Gibbs Beach: Two weeks from £2335 pp
One of the grandest properties within the Hammerton Barbados Portfolio, Blue Point is a stunning, beachfront villa, located on the Greensleeves estate at Gibbs beach. The elegant four-bedroom villa is completely enclosed in lush tropical gardens, offering total privacy. The swimming pool and sun loungers are just a few steps away, and there is a natural water course running through the property, and a beach gate opens to the white sands just south of Blue Point, offering good swimming and snorkelling off the reef. A two-week stay from 12 August now costs £18,683 (around £2335 pp when eight share), a reduction of £3297.
Call 0800 368 9626 (www.hammertonbarbados.com)
.