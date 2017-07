Cape Coral Real Estate Company Ranks in Top 50 Closed Sales in Lee & Collier

According to the Royal Palm Coast REALTOR Association, Experience Real Estate Group in Cape Coral now ranks in the top 50 real estate companies in Lee & Collier County for closed sales so far in the year of 2017.

-- As of today a Cape Coral real estate company broke into the top 50 closed sales in Lee & Collier Counties. Led by broker AJ Ackerman, Experience Real Estate Group (EREG) is now ranked 50th out of hundreds of real estate companies, according to the Royal Palm Coast REALTOR Association.This accomplishment comes only 5 months after the agency's one year anniversary at which time they ranked in the top 16% in real estate sales in Lee & Collier. Ackerman attributes EREG's success to the company culture which…as well as a strong belief that"When Brad and I co-created this company in November of 2014, our goal was to help other entrepreneurs not only become successful in real estate, but also live their dream lifestyles,"said Ackerman. "We decided then, that if we can help an entrepreneur to live a better life, our job was complete…even if he or she decides to part ways with us."The agency's culture appears to be catching on with local real estate agents looking for a new home to hang their licenses. In less than two years, Experience Real Estate Group has grown from a small agency with 7 entrepreneurs to 48. The most recent REALTORS to join the team are Gustavo Corella, Gerardo Carrizo, Sheera Cook, Kristen Fox Furbay, Debbie Fox, Michael Allen Kase, and Brent Glass.These entrepreneurs share the Experience Real Estate Group core values and vision which isOwner AJ Ackerman and co-creator Brad Peska started Experience Real Estate Group with the purpose of creating a new standard in the real estate industry through the power of highly trained entrepreneurs delivering an exceptional level of client service by creating, building, and maintaining memorable relationships…redefining customer service as customer experience. For more information, call (239) 800-9498 or visit http://www.eresuccess.com