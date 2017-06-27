News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cape Coral Real Estate Company Ranks in Top 50 Closed Sales in Lee & Collier
According to the Royal Palm Coast REALTOR Association, Experience Real Estate Group in Cape Coral now ranks in the top 50 real estate companies in Lee & Collier County for closed sales so far in the year of 2017.
This accomplishment comes only 5 months after the agency's one year anniversary at which time they ranked in the top 16% in real estate sales in Lee & Collier. Ackerman attributes EREG's success to the company culture which inspires and empowers growth, positive energy, enthusiasm, happiness and successful lifestyles…as well as a strong belief that creating remarkable experiences will also create remarkable success.
"When Brad and I co-created this company in November of 2014, our goal was to help other entrepreneurs not only become successful in real estate, but also live their dream lifestyles,"
The agency's culture appears to be catching on with local real estate agents looking for a new home to hang their licenses. In less than two years, Experience Real Estate Group has grown from a small agency with 7 entrepreneurs to 48. The most recent REALTORS to join the team are Gustavo Corella, Gerardo Carrizo, Sheera Cook, Kristen Fox Furbay, Debbie Fox, Michael Allen Kase, and Brent Glass.
These entrepreneurs share the Experience Real Estate Group core values and vision which is creating remarkable experiences while helping people buy the dream, sell the dream, and live the dream.
ABOUT EXPERIENCE REAL ESTATE GROUP:
Owner AJ Ackerman and co-creator Brad Peska started Experience Real Estate Group with the purpose of creating a new standard in the real estate industry through the power of highly trained entrepreneurs delivering an exceptional level of client service by creating, building, and maintaining memorable relationships…
Media Contact
Brad Peska
239-800-9498
***@eresuccess.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse