Ideami studios launches T4I and brings multidisciplinary brainstorming to people's pockets
T4I (torch4ideas.com) is an online platform that stimulates people´s creative muscles and accelerates the process of generating original ideas for all sorts of challenges. It can be used from people's phones or laptops without installing anything.
T4I combines the latest web technology with the Torch innovation methodology (http://www.torchprinciple.com)
"Nowadays, more than ever, people need to come up with original ideas quickly and often because competition and complexity rise everywhere and the typical answers are not enough anymore." said Javier Ideami, founder and director of Ideami Studios.
T4I users can switch seamlessly between management and ideation. They can combine verbal, visual, acoustic and other kinds of stimuli to generate new ideas. The Torch innovation methodology (http://torchprinciple.com), which has already been used at many companies and institutions, is the key foundation of T4I. Torch provides the solid set of strategies and exercises that users can apply at T4I.
Using T4I is easy. Users can join at https://torch4ideas.com. Once inside, they can work on other people's challenges or create their own ones. A private area holds their challenges and the solutions they have created. The whole experience is gamified with rankings, votes, sharing and commenting capabilities, expiry dates, etc.
Within the brainstorming area, users can combine an array of techniques and multidisciplinary tools within a large canvas. They can save their ideas with a description and a set of multimedia details. Their work canvas is saved as well.
The platform works B2B (already launched and present at different institutions)
Traditional brainstorming platforms offer either only management features or only partial brainstorming solutions. T4I offers a complete package in a single place. It can be accessed from mobile phones, desktops and laptops without having to install anything. Regarding phones, it is optimized to work with Android (requires updating Chrome to the latest version) and iPhone/iPad.
T4I can be used for free with the standard set of features. To use the most advanced features and expand its limits there are different premium options available. To celebrate the upcoming launch and for a limited time, you can request coupons, free trials and big discounts by contacting ideami@ideami.com or info@torch4ideas.com.
The IBM Global CEO Study stated years ago (2010 and 2012) that creativity was the most sought after skill by CEO's around the world when they had to face complex challenges. T4I helps you train your creative muscles and accelerate the generation of creative solutions to all kinds of challenges.
"Stronger creative muscles are going to position you ahead of the competition. The time to start training them is now" says Javier Ideami. "We are taking brainstorming away from chairs and tables and putting it in the hands and pockets of people that need it, in real time, in real situations, wherever they are".
About T4I
Media Contact
Jim Johnson
Media Director, Ideami Studios
ideami@ideami.com
