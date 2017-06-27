Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes La Fontana Ristorante as a Gold Member

The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes La Fontana Ristorante as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as La Fontana Ristorante will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.At La Fontana they love to make you feel like you are in an Italian home with their traditional cuisine made with detail, freshness and fascinating variations combined with a great environment. A seal imprinted by the creators Palmerino "Orazio" and Nahir De Grazia since its beginnings in 1980.With excellent cuisine, charisma and great sense of humor, Palmerino, of Italian origin, managed his first La Fontana to win the hearts of his customers and positioned La Fontana as one of the most prestigious restaurants in Upata, Venezuela where the gastronomic group started.La Fontana has all the favorite Italian dishes with a touch of sophistication and freshness, traditional favorites like lasagna, burrata pasta, salmon carpaccio, filet mignon and more. The desserts and breads are not an exception of quality and incredible flavor, made from scratch every morning.At La Fontana, food lovers can also go home with the best ingredients and pastry from "the Italian Store": A deli that every day will provide fresh artisan bread and the famous "Nutella Panettone", a sweet bread that already identifies our Fontana's way.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.