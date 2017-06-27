News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes La Fontana Ristorante as a Gold Member
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes La Fontana Ristorante as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to La Fontana Ristorante!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About La Fontana Ristorante
At La Fontana they love to make you feel like you are in an Italian home with their traditional cuisine made with detail, freshness and fascinating variations combined with a great environment. A seal imprinted by the creators Palmerino "Orazio" and Nahir De Grazia since its beginnings in 1980.
With excellent cuisine, charisma and great sense of humor, Palmerino, of Italian origin, managed his first La Fontana to win the hearts of his customers and positioned La Fontana as one of the most prestigious restaurants in Upata, Venezuela where the gastronomic group started.
La Fontana has all the favorite Italian dishes with a touch of sophistication and freshness, traditional favorites like lasagna, burrata pasta, salmon carpaccio, filet mignon and more. The desserts and breads are not an exception of quality and incredible flavor, made from scratch every morning.
At La Fontana, food lovers can also go home with the best ingredients and pastry from "the Italian Store": A deli that every day will provide fresh artisan bread and the famous "Nutella Panettone", a sweet bread that already identifies our Fontana's way.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact La Fontana Ristorante
gorsetti@gmail.com
http://fontanaristorante.com/
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse