Ryder DJ releases #RyderRadio - 027 | Free download

-- With the Ibiza season now in full flourish, #RyderRadio returns with over an hour of upfront, deep and tech house vibes. Featuring a host of this summer's hottest artists including DJ S.K.T, Offaiah, Gorgon City, Hot Since 82 and more. Brandon Ilsley joins us for this month's guest mix.Full tracklisting -Shy FX ft. Shingai Shoniwa - We Don't Care (DJ S.K.T Remix) [Insanity Records]RAYE - The Line (Offaiah Remix) [Polydor]NEIKED - Call Me (George Kwali Remix) [Polydor]AJR - Weak (Jaded Extended Remix) [Black Butter]Fancy Inc - Wanna Thing (Tolstoi & Andsan Remix) [HIPPIES]Etienne Ozborne - Velaa [Big Beat Records]A.V.A & Godlov - Tramonto [Big Beat Records]Nicone ft. Narra - Caje (Original Version) [Stil Vor Talent]Elderbrook - How Many Times (Andhim Remix) [Black Butter]Elli, K.E.E.N.E., Tigerskin - Lust (David Mayer Remix) [Toolroom Longplayer]Matt Prehn ft. Griffin - Do What You Want (Original Mix) [Large Music]Ole Biege, Martin Waslewski - Reilstreet (Original Mix) [Exploited Ghetto]Brandon Ilsley mini-mixDillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Gorgon City Remix) [IDGAFOS]Hot Since 82 - Knee Deep In Louise [Moda Black]Roberto Palmero - Acid People [Pura Music]Sam Divine & CASSIMM - In Da Nation [DFTD]GW Harrison - When House Takes a Journey (Original Mix) [ABODE Records]With over a decade of experience under his belt, Hertfordshire based Ryder DJ has forged a reputation for his eclectic style, versatility and ability to captivate any audience, whether it be a thousand-strong summer festival or a hundred-something intimate venue.A unique blend of deep, tech and bass sounds has seen Ryder grace the United Kingdom's most prestigious venues, including Ministry of Sound, Pacha, Egg and The Stirling (London's famous Gherkin building) as well as summer residencies in Spain, Cyprus and Portugal.Further afield, Ryder has received worldwide recognition for presenting a radio show on the infamous Manic FM, success in the Coors Light UK x Mixmag DJ Search and hosting numerous celebrity parties and providing the soundtrack for fresh, innovative brands. This mix of talent, dedication and persistence has been rewarded with features and interviews in countless online and printed publications including YAB and Mauritius Now.This year, we welcomed the highly anticipated return of #RyderRadio. The iTunes store rated the monthly deep, tech and bass house podcast as 'new & noteworthy' and continues to draw listeners and subscribers from all corners of the world. Expect the hottest bumpin' beats, bass driven rhythms and infectious sounds!Bookings - contact@ryderdj.com