AMCI Expands Sales Force Throughout Mid-Atlantic & Southeast
One of AMCI's Sales Rep Agencies, Automation Support Group, has expanded to support AMCI's growth in the Mid-Atlantic & Southeast states.
AMCI Sales agent Jeff Windau of Automation Support Group, previously represented the company in Florida and Georgia. However, plans for rapid growth have expanded the agency's coverage into Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Jeff Windau will be joined in the sales territory by his longtime associate Jim Meek, an established industrial controls professional with a background in account management, engineering, and support. Working together, they'll be able to reach a wider customer base, while deepening OEM support. AMCI's local sales representatives have a deep knowledge base of AMCI products, and provide assistance with product selection and applications. AMCI sales reps work with a large number of Allen-Bradley, Schneider, and GE distributors who together, will help customers and OEM's find the best solution for their application.
Jeff Windau and Jim Meek of Automation Support Group each bring over twenty years of machine & motion control experience and distribution channel support to AMCI's Sales team. Jeff and Jim will be supporting the growth of AMCI's business by working closely with the channel, customer orders, and introducing innovative new products from AMCI to the market.
"The powerful blend of technical expertise and commercial sales and marketing knowledge offer our suppliers a truly professional technical sales team. We have a clear understanding of the channels to market from direct sales support and project management to distribution channel development, training and support. We understand the expectations of the manufacturers that we represent and the importance of continual learning and planning." – Automation Support Group
Jeff Windau's territory covers Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, & Florida
Jim Meek's territory covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, & West Virginia
Please contact Automation Support Group to learn more: http://www.automationsupportgroup.com
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
Media Contact: Rachael Novak
Telephone: (877) 784-1979 ext-132
Email: rnovak@amci.com
Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
Telephone: (877) 784-1979
Facsimile: (860) 584-1973
http://www.amci.com
Contact
Rachael Novak
***@amci.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse