AMCI Expands Sales Force Throughout Mid-Atlantic & Southeast

One of AMCI's Sales Rep Agencies, Automation Support Group, has expanded to support AMCI's growth in the Mid-Atlantic & Southeast states.

AMCI Sales Rep Expands Territory

Contact

Rachael Novak

***@amci.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12650050/1 Rachael Novak

End

-- Advanced Micro Controls Inc (AMCI) has expanded its sales force across the mid-atlantic and southeastern states to satisfy demand for the company's growing line of PLC-based motion controls.AMCI Sales agent Jeff Windau of Automation Support Group, previously represented the company in Florida and Georgia. However, plans for rapid growth have expanded the agency's coverage into Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Jeff Windau will be joined in the sales territory by his longtime associate Jim Meek, an established industrial controls professional with a background in account management, engineering, and support. Working together, they'll be able to reach a wider customer base, while deepening OEM support. AMCI's local sales representatives have a deep knowledge base of AMCI products, and provide assistance with product selection and applications. AMCI sales reps work with a large number of Allen-Bradley, Schneider, and GE distributors who together, will help customers and OEM's find the best solution for their application.Jeff Windau and Jim Meek of Automation Support Group each bring over twenty years of machine & motion control experience and distribution channel support to AMCI's Sales team. Jeff and Jim will be supporting the growth of AMCI's business by working closely with the channel, customer orders, and introducing innovative new products from AMCI to the market."The powerful blend of technical expertise and commercial sales and marketing knowledge offer our suppliers a truly professional technical sales team. We have a clear understanding of the channels to market from direct sales support and project management to distribution channel development, training and support. We understand the expectations of the manufacturers that we represent and the importance of continual learning and planning." – Automation Support GroupJeff Windau's territory covers Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, & FloridaJim Meek's territory covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, & West VirginiaPlease contact Automation Support Group to learn more: http://www.automationsupportgroup.com About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.Media Contact: Rachael NovakTelephone: (877) 784-1979 ext-132Email: rnovak@amci.comAdvanced Micro Controls Inc.20 Gear DrivePlymouth Industrial ParkTerryville, CT 06786 USATelephone: (877) 784-1979Facsimile: (860) 584-1973