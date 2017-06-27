Ditschman/Flemington Ford- Lincoln Celebrates Latest Achievements

GROUP 1

-- Ditschman/Flemington Ford-Lincoln hosted a lunch in honor of their staff to celebrate their recent achievements including Ford's President's Award for the year 2016 and the Ford e2 Employee Excellence Certification for 11 exemplary employees."Everything we do counts," said Steve Kalafer, Chairman of Ditschman/Flemington Ford-Lincoln and the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands addressing his employees at the celebratory luncheon. "And every day that we forget that everything counts, we'll be like everyone else. This is our Ditschman/Flemington Ford-Lincoln team. You show us the way and everybody aspires to be and do what you have accomplished."This is the 20time that Ditschman/Flemington Ford-Lincoln has achieved Ford's President's Award Honors. The award – which was created in 1998 – recognizes dealers for excellence in providing outstanding customer service and satisfaction. In order to achieve the President's Award, dealers must exceed customer expectations every day in every department. Eligibility is determined via customer survey responses regarding their sales and service satisfaction.The Ford e2 Employee Excellence award salutes the top-performing employees who have achieved among the highest levels of customer satisfaction in both sales and service. It is designed to recognize and reward success in Customer Satisfaction, Professionalism and Education on an individual basis. Having eleven recipients at Ditschman/Flemington Ford is among the highest number of employees to receive the award from any Ford dealership in the region."Bottom line is that our staff genuinely respects and lives to satisfy our customers," said Jim O'Brien, General Manager at Ditschman/Flemington Ford- Lincoln. "We work as a team and complement each other with our talents. I am extremely proud and commend everyone for a job well done.""The President's Award is the hardest award to win at Ford Motor Company," said Greg Thompson, Ford Motor Company Regional Manager. "You have to be successful in sales, service and parts. This marks 4 times in a row at Ford Motor Company that you guys are the best."Ditschman/Flemington Ford- Lincoln is a proud member of the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands - Family, Independent…Not Corporate – which represents 16 automotive brands in the central New Jersey marketplace. They have 8 dealership locations on Route 202 & 31 in Flemington, NJ. For more information on Ditschman/Flemington Ford-Lincoln call 908-782-3673 or visit www.DitschmanFlemingtonFord.com or www.DitschmanFlemingtonLincoln.com. For more information on the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands call 1-800-Flemington or visit www.Flemington.com.