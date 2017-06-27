Celebrity Envy - Why We Secretly Worship Famous Actors - And What to Do About It

Okay, I know that I will get some flack for writing this article but I saw a wonderful movie that got me to thinking...

"Doesn't everyone really (secretly) worship famous actors?"I mean why wouldn't we. Just look at all of the advantages they have:They get to wear great clothesThey are adoredThey get to appear on the silver screenThey make lots of moneyThey mingle with other famous actorsThey are recognized in publicThey love their job!They drive incredible carsThey have great vacation homesThey can live anywhereThey make lots of money (oh, I said that already)Some even contribute greatly to charitiesActors express ideas and portray characters in theater, film, television, and other performing arts media. They also work at theme parks or other live events. They interpret a writer's script to entertain or inform an audience.Actors have lots of opportunity to pursue other interests, which helps make them more well-rounded actors. The more experience and education an actor has, the more they're able to contribute to their role and character development.You can start at any point in your life to become an actor. Lisa Kudrow from Friends started out as a biology major. An acting degree is not necessary. Scarlett Johansson for example, didn't get accepted into the New York University film program, and look where she is now.Is easy to be jealous of actors. Basically they are getting paid to dress up and play! Many people are sitting in boring, stuffy offices all day spending most of their time unproductively on Facebook or interacting with customers that don't say thank you.I guess the best way to "deal with it" is to find something that you love to do and become passionate about it.Of course getting enough money to quit your boring job would make NOT being an actor much easier to deal with.