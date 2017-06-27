 
Reggae Star Bugle Graces the Front Cover of L3 Magazine, July 2017 Issue

 
 
L3 Magazine - 2017 - July ft. Bugle (Small)
L3 Magazine - 2017 - July ft. Bugle (Small)
TORONTO - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Reggae Star Bugle chose the right name at the start of his career.  Historically, the army used the Bugle to convey messages, and in today's terms, The Most High uses Bugle's voice to show us that we can live and have fun, while living a principled life.  His interview with Natasha Von Castle shares personal depth and boardroom decision making to bring his album 'Be Yourself' to fruition.

One of the hottest up and coming artists buzzing on the circuit is Eesah!  He traveled all the way from Country to Kingston with a universal message that youths worldwide are connected to.  Tricia 'ZJ Sparks' Spence speaks to Eesah and the heart of his music.

In the world of Reggae music competition, Sound Clash is the ultimate battlefield.  Platinum Kids did something the Sound Clash world never thought they'd do:  they went from a juggling sound to a Clash sound, only to realize there is no separation of the two.  As a matter of fact, Clash is where they began!  Marcus sits down with Jennifer Menster to explain!

Also included in the July, 2017 issue of L3 Magazine are details about Estelle's forthcoming Reggae album with VP Records, the man who keeps Caribbean entertainment front and center in Ottawa, and the fresh new look and sound of recording artist Italee.

New music releases, charts and features are available at https://issuu.com/l3magazine/docs/l3_magazine_-_2017_-_ju...

